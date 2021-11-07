Would you like to still be supporting your favorite charity 100 years from now? You can!
Here’s how: simply add up your annual gifts for the year and multiply by 25. Then make an estate gift to the Community Foundation of White County for this amount (through your will or other devices) and designate it for the “XYZ Charity’s Endowment Fund.”
That’s all there is to it.
The endowment will provide an annual gift to the charitable organization at roughly the same dollar value you are giving now. Long after you are gone, your favorite charity — a named organization, or charitable opportunities within your community identified through the community foundation — will continue to receive “your” annual gift.
The Community Foundation of White County invests the principal of your endowment, always being careful to make enough income to meet the payout requirements of the fund. Since the principal is kept intact, the endowment never dries up. It’s like an artesian well. Your charitable giving goes on and on.
Here’s an example of how this works: Mary gives $500 every year to a specific charitable organization. She may give it in smaller chunks or as one annual gift. She realizes that the organization depends on her giving and wonders how they will fare when she’s no longer alive to send the $500.
Mary talks with her professional advisors (e.g. attorney, financial planner, insurance agent) and learns about how our community foundation can make that happen. She instructs her advisor to provide a $12,500 bequest to the community foundation for the benefit of the charity’s endowment fund.
The initial disbursement from her endowment will be $500-plus and income will grow as the endowment value appreciates over time. She is pleased because she knows that money from the endowment fund will be giving to the organization every year — just as though she were sending a check herself. And because funds are invested to exceed inflation, her funds’ value will increase, as will annual disbursements.
Endowment funds may be established for either a restricted (specific) or unrestricted, more general, charitable purpose. An unrestricted gift allows the foundation to fund emerging opportunities in the community, some of which might not even exist when you decide to establish a fund within the foundation.
Funds may be established now, or through an estate gift when you are gone. Regardless of when you commit your gift to the community foundation, you are assured that it will be used for the betterment of our community. It will, indeed, help strengthen and transform White County.
For more information about your Community Foundation and opportunities that you have to make a difference in our community, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.