“In the end, only kindness matters.”
A few years ago, these words were put to music and became a very popular tune. But in our lives, they truly are much more important than that. They are a foundation upon which to build.
They are the foundation upon which your Community Foundation of White County has been built and upon which it will continue to support its community.
We usually think of kindness in terms of a personal relationship. We’re taught to be kind to our siblings (sometimes a little tough when we’re kids!) and other family members. We’re kind to neighbors and friends. We’re kind to those less fortunate than ourselves.
When we’re kind to each other, we help build a kind community.
How do we recognize a "kind" community? Look around you. There is a strong spirit of volunteerism in White County.
Generous donors to local food pantries are feeding families who struggle to make ends meet. Volunteers stood beside red buckets and rang bells for our White County unit of the Salvation Army at Christmas, assuring funds to address critical needs in our community.
Volunteers give generously of their time and talents to people prepare for GED (now known at TASK) and citizenship exams. Boards of area nonprofits are filled with volunteers committed to important missions…sharing their spirit of kindness for the greater good.
The success of your Community Foundation is grounded in kindness, also reaching beyond the personal to a community level. Founding Contributors of our funds, as well as general donors, have given gifts both large and small to help assure that White County continues to be a kind and growing community.
Foundation donations fund community grants and scholarships, as well as supporting donors’ designated charities; and the beauty is that because these gifts are endowed, their giving will go on forever.
“In the end, only kindness matters." Be kind to each other, and be kind to your community. You have an opportunity to make a difference for good — a difference forever — through your Community Foundation.
For information about your Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.