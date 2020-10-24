I just returned from a quiet week in southern Indiana, where I wandered along the Ohio River and took long walks in the woods and along the creek behind the house where I stayed.
Rather than hop on Indiana 41 for a direct route home, I decided to wander some of the back roads and soak in a little more “country” along the way.
My car’s GPS system is beneficial, for certain, but before I got in the car, I opened a large (old-fashioned paper) map of Indiana and explored some options. After all, there is more than one way to wander Indiana!
The same principles hold true when considering charitable giving options. There are many paths from which to choose. Sometimes it’s fun to simply wander, but other times it’s helpful to do some focused planning. Mapping a course can yield desired results far into the future.
We all receive dozens of requests for charitable gifts, especially during the next couple of months. Your church. Your alma mater. Any of hundreds of health and social organizations. They all need and deserve our help. They all benefit our communities because people reach out to support them.
You can do the same, right here in White County. An exciting aspect of giving through the Community Foundation is that your gift becomes part of an investment pool that serves both short- and long-term dreams in your own community.
How can you give?
Cash. This is the simplest way to make a gift. Routine gifts are added to our Unrestricted Fund, and it is from this fund that our Community Grants are made. Larger gifts can be established as Designated or Advised Funds according to the wishes of the donor.
Securities. Transfer of appreciated securities is a very popular means of giving, and there are numerous tax advantages for the donor.
Will or Living Trust. You may grant a portion of your remaining assets in your will.
Life Insurance. Donating a life insurance policy to the Foundation gives you immediate tax benefits and provides exciting opportunities for the future.
Real Property. You may donate all or part of the ownership of your residential, farm or commercial real estate to a fund within the Foundation.
Retirement Accounts. Naming the Foundation as a total of partial beneficiary of your IRA or 401K is easy and can provide tremendous tax benefits.
Charitable Trusts. A charitable remainder trust can allow you to make a substantial gift to charity while still providing for your personal financial needs.
The advantages of donating to the Community Foundation are many, as are the ways in which you can donate. All paths offer tax benefits – but more importantly, all paths help create a stronger and more viable White County.
Your donation, large or small, makes a difference in the quality of life we all are striving for.
For information, please call me at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org to learn more about us and how we can help you choose a path to fulfill your charitable passions.