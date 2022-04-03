Last week, a new chapter of community was celebrated in White County.
A ribbon cutting for White County United Way’s Community Life Building officially opened the doors to the organization’s new location, formerly known as the Lakeview Commons Assisted Living Center on Tioga Road on the south side of Monticello.
After the initial shock last April, when we learned that the Boys & Girls Club had to move out of Woodlawn Elementary School and find a new home — by August— several of us started exploring any available option for possible locations, not wanting to see this valuable organization close its doors to the 160-200 children it serves each day.
For many years, many of us have dreamed of a “one-stop shop” building that could house multiple service organizations. And now we have one!
White County United Way has assumed ownership of the two former assisted living buildings and already has welcomed new partners in this adventure.
The Boys & Girls Club of White County occupies the first building as one enters the grounds. Walls between some apartments have been removed, expanding areas for separate classrooms and work areas. And when the weather turns nice, there’s plenty of room for outside recreation. It’s a new, creative setting for creativity and learning!
The White County United Way, together with its opioid specialist, occupy the first offices of the second building. Renovated space is nearly complete for Bauer Family Resources, which will support an early childhood center for our area. Twin Lakes Education Foundation has an office, and there is additional office space for organizations that might serve White County but whose staff aren’t full-time in White County.
Additionally, there is a spacious conference room, a restful, living room setting where case workers can meet with clients and/or families, and a central, open space that is more than welcoming!
The Community Foundation has established two funds to support this important investment in our community’s future: the Community Life Building Project Fund, a non-permanent fund to support some initial costs and operations; and the Community Life Building Endowment Fund to accept permanent gifts for long-term support of initiatives and programming. Call us to learn more about how you can help ensure its future.
When given lemons, make some lemonade — and who knows, it might even lead to a ribbon cutting!