March Madness. Such a glorious time of year for college basketball fans.
Did your team make the cut? How far will it go? Ah, the agony and ecstasy of it all.
What does it take to create a good team? Hard work, dedication, leadership, commitment to the greater good and a sense of community, whatever that community may be.
Throughout Indiana, our nation, and now around the world, community foundations are leading community teams to great success — strengthening communities and positively impacting the arts, education, recreation, social services, historic preservation and numerous other quality of life opportunities for people who care about the greater good.
In some communities, they are spearheading specific initiatives to address unique needs or opportunities.
Your Community Foundation of White County is a team composed of hundreds of donors and visionaries committed to strengthening White County by sharing their time, talents and treasure.
Some members of the team play key roles in our game: Founding contributors of endowment funds within the foundation, whose gifts provide both inspiration and on-going grants; and CFWC Governing Council members who lead our efforts in the community.
All of these people are backed up by other team members — hundreds of individual donors to our various endowment funds, volunteer committee members, grant and scholarship recipients who share their stories, and everyone who shares news of our community efforts.
What are the rewards? What is the measure of our success? There’s no championship trophy, but the rewards are great.
Last year, more than $304,000 in grants were distributed from the various funds administered by your foundation. These grants, scholarships and gifts to charitable organizations in your community help make White County a better place in which to live and work.
Our team succeeds only because everyone is working toward a single goal — the betterment of our community.
The week of April 4, we’ll be hosting a series of Community Conversations and invite you to join us. Share a couple hours of your time to help us envision the future of our community.
Yes, your voice and talents matter.
Please call the foundation office to make your reservation (574-583-6911).