Joe Hahn grew up on Arch Street in Monon and graduated from Monon High School in 1951.
He played basketball, proudly hoisted the team’s sectional trophy, and was selected for the All-County team a couple of times.
But that legacy pales to the one he is leaving to benefit current and future students from his home community.
After a year at Purdue and a stint in the Army in Korea, Joe settled in Albuquerque, N.M., where he established a well-known and very successful business that sold cabinets and doors all across the western United States for over 30 years until his retirement and sale of the company.
He and his wife, Dory, then owned a marina for 10 years.
“I never did know much about boats,” Joe once chuckled, but his son-in-law added, “He knew a whole lot about cabinets and doors!”
Having worked with hundreds of employees in a hands-on business during his lifetime, Joe passionately believes in creating educational opportunities within our local schools that can prepare our students for the workforce.
“Not everyone is going to college, and not everyone wants to. We need more plumbers, electricians and construction people … more hands-on trades people, and that includes nurses and cosmetologists. We need to support those choices and help students get there. The earlier they can explore those opportunities, the more valuable they are to themselves, their community, and to future employers.”
North White Superintendent Nick Eccles couldn’t agree more.
To that end, Joe gifted $100,000 to the Community Foundation of White County to establish the Joe R. Hahn “North White Trades Education” Fund. Per Joe’s wishes, half of his gift has been invested into permanent endowment, from which disbursements will be issued annually. The remaining half will be available to help North White purchase equipment for the exciting expansion of its trades education curriculum.
And that’s just the beginning.
In his estate, Joe has provided for gifts that will bring his total investment to at least $1,000,000.
Joe and his immediate family continue to live in Albuquerque, though return to Monon frequently to visit extended family. He now has new members of his family: the Community Foundation, North White Superintendent Nick Eccles, and hundreds of students — present and future — whose lives forever will be impacted by his vision and generosity.