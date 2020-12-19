In the past couple of weeks, White County has said goodbye to four of its most ardent and dedicated supporters.
Harry Voorhis, Kevin Page, Gordon Denton and Sharon Hartwell each served in different ways, but all served with passion, kindness and true dedication to the community they loved.
It would be impossible to count the number of individuals and families Harry comforted over his 50-plus years at the funeral home. During families’ greatest times of sorrow, Harry provided absolute professionalism blended with true, honest compassion. He took each family into his heart and didn’t let go.
A member and former officer of countless organizations, Harry truly loved this community. Harry loved to dance, had a great sense of humor and, most of all, loved his family and friends.
He believed in living life to its fullest — and in giving back. A scholarship fund at CFWC honors his late wife Jean, for example. Many times he said to me, “This community has been so good to me, and if there’s something I can do to help, I’m going to do it!”
And he did, in so very many ways.
The voice of Kevin Page, the voice of WMRS 107.7 Radio for over 30 years, has been silenced. A tireless cheerleader for all good things happening around the county — high school sports, local parades, business openings or special events — Kevin was on the scene, promoting the occasion, thanking organizers and participants, sharing corny jokes, and reminding all of us of the many blessings of living in a small, connected and caring community.
He, too, served many organizations with fervent dedication. Together with his great family, Kevin’s passion and commitment to our White County community have touched countless lives from behind a microphone.
Gordon Denton was a farmer, through and through. His dedication to the land — and to his deep faith, his family, the White County Food Pantry, 4-H, the State Fair Board, and numerous other organizations — was inspiring, at the very least.
Gordon had a quiet voice, could be very focused and serious, but also had a great sense of humor. He loved to tease, always with a most endearing and delightful twinkle in his eye.
He lived out his faith and passions every day: working hard, sharing wisdom and comfort with anyone in need, and extending a helping hand.
The scholarship he and Marilyn established at our foundation will continue to support his deep commitment to education, and we are honored to be accepting memorials in his name.
Sharon Hartwell, whose nursing career touched the lives of innumerable patients in her 25-plus years of service with our local hospital, has left an indelible footprint in our community.
Her positive spirit, quiet dedication and visionary commitment will not be forgotten.
Those families who have obtained a car seat at the hospital for their infants or toddlers have Sharon to thank; she initiated the Permanent Fitting Station many years ago, a program that continues and to which CFWC has been proud to provide several grants over the years.
In addition, Sharon’s passionate service to the White County Special Olympics program inspired her son Wes, as well as many individuals and families.
As we close this year, which has been a challenging one, for certain, let’s remember — and thank — these and so many other individuals who have helped our White County community grow and thrive. Individuals willing to share the best of their time, talents, and treasure truly do make a difference.
Your Community Foundation of White County is truly grateful for their dedication.
