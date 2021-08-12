Last Wednesday, a gathering of 50 friends of your Community Foundation gathered at the beautifully renovated Andrea Roller Photography Studio to celebrate the best of 2020 and share good news of foundation happenings in 2021.
Each guest was presented with a copy of the Foundation’s 2020 annual report, which used “Together” as its theme. The pandemic reminded us anew that “We’re all in this together,” which is certainly true when it comes to your community foundation. We are here, working together with you, to strengthen and transform White County, Ind., in ways that benefit and build a stronger future.
2020 Governing Council President Melissa Summers welcomed several founding contributors of the foundation’s 100+ endowment funds, introduced both current and recently retired Governing Council members, and introduced the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette’s CEO and president, David Lasater, who joined the team in January 2020 following Marianne Rose’s retirement.
Lasater provided some anecdotes about his relationship with CFWC but also expressed his gratitude for White County’s support of our community foundation and the beneficial relationship our foundations share in striving to help our communities grow and thrive.
In that light, Summers delighted in welcoming two special guests for the evening: Frank and Kimberlee Spillers of Rural CommUnity Solutions based in Iowa, whom CFWC has commissioned to facilitate a series of Community Conversations the week of Sept. 20. Conversations will be held both during the day and in the evening in Monon, Wolcott, Brookston and Monticello.
The goal is to “hear the voices, hopes and dreams” of everyday citizens of every age and from every walk of life from throughout White County. As Frank stated, “The decisions that we (our families and communities) made 25 years ago shaped the community we are living in today. The decisions we make today will shape our families and communities 25 years from now. How do you want that to look? What would help you, your family, and the White County community not only grow, but thrive?”
If you are interested in participating in one of these sessions, please call the Foundation office at 574-583-6911. We would love to welcome you.
Also highlighted during the evening was the total of more than $262,000 in grants awarded throughout the community from foundation funds, all made possible by individual donors to the foundation’s various funds.
White County’s Lilly Endowment 2021 Community Scholar, Natalie Rodriguez, was introduced. She shared her college plans as well as her appreciation for the scholarship and all the community support.
If you would like a copy of CFWC’s 2020 Annual Report, call the office (574-583-6911) and we will be delighted to share one with you. It also will be available on our website www.cfwhitecounty.org.