Feb. 14 is a day we’ve set aside to celebrate love. Typically, our attention is focused on that special someone, but truly, it includes all the people who are dear to us.
Have you ever thought of wishing your community a Happy Valentine’s Day?
I’m fairly certain that Hallmark doesn’t have a Valentine’s card designed for your community, but every gift to the foundation is, indeed, a very special Valentine that we then share with the community.
You see, your gifts to the Community Foundation of White County support and enhance the community in which we live.
Whether in the form of a community grant, scholarship, or distribution from a named fund, monies invested with your Community Foundation will continue to provide gifts forever. It’s like a box of chocolates that is always full, even after we eat a piece — and how wonderful is that?
Gifts to the foundation are gifts of love given from the heart – just like the card or box of chocolates you give to your Valentine. We treasure your gift, knowing that you have entrusted us to manage it with wisdom and compassion. We value the confidence you have in us and the commitment you have to this community.
Because of you and generous people like you, the Community Foundation of White County’s box of chocolates will never be empty. Furthermore, our chocolates are always fresh and delicious — and we enjoy sharing.
If this community holds a special place in your heart, you can share a Valentine through your Community Foundation of White County. Your gift will be placed in a fund that draws interest and expands our opportunities to serve current and future needs and opportunities in this community we call Home.
Happy Valentine’s Day from your Community Foundation!
For more information about the Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911, or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org — and be sure to check out our Facebook page.