Nov. 12-18 was national Community Foundation Week. Your Community Foundation of White County is one of more than 900 community foundations across the country bringing donors and residents together in an effort to help the places we call Home flourish.
And by the way, did you know that Nov. 15 was National Philanthropy Day?
For people whose heart is bigger than themselves, this time of year offers real opportunities to celebrate and open doors for others to share their hearts as well.
For some, community foundations provide just such opportunities. Community foundations invite everyday people with a vision and a passion for their community to create something good and lasting … together.
They are local nonprofit organizations run and led by local residents who have an in-depth understanding of the issues, opportunities and resources that shape their community.
Investments made by community foundations take many forms. Children are educated, hungry people are fed and innovative programs are supported. That’s just a small part of what Hoosier philanthropy is doing on a daily basis.
The first community foundation in Indiana was established in Indianapolis in 1916, and Indiana has experienced more growth than any other thanks, in part, to an effort launched 30 years ago by Lilly Endowment Inc. to strengthen and expand the growth of community foundations and philanthropy in our wonderful state.
Today, Indiana’s community foundations have combined assets of nearly $4 billion. In 2019 alone, Indiana’s community foundations collectively made 37,900 grants totaling close to $193 million to improve life in their communities.
In White County, thanks to visionary, generous donors, assets have grown to just less than $10 million. Last year, more than $295,000 in grants were awarded from donor funds, including more than $85,000 in community grants cycles.
We recently awarded a total of $20,680 in Community Grant Cycle grants and $10,951 in grants from our Women Giving Together Fund.
Each gift to your community foundation, plus earnings from those gifts, is a permanent source of community capital, helping to do good work today and in the future.
Your community foundation is a creative and responsible partner in the growth and success of White County. We cherish the opportunity to work with donors who want to benefit their communities and help create personal legacies. We are honored by their trust and desire to create a positive future in the community they — and all of us — love.
For more information about your community foundation, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.