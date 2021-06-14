What a difference a year makes — and aren’t we glad?
Last year, we were cloistered in our homes, wondering when (and if) our lives would ever return to normal. No graduation open houses. No family reunions. No boating, since lake water levels were spookily low. No 4-H Fair. And no summer festivals.
This year, our world is much brighter!
Among many other positives, we can again enjoy some of those events that were cancelled last year – including a variety of summer festivals throughout our White County community.
Monon welcomed happy crowds to its annual Food Fest two weekends ago, and Buffalo Daze was alive and well last weekend. Wolcott’s long-standing Fourth of July celebration is happening again this year, and we can look forward to other celebrations in Monticello, Burnettsville, Brookston, too. Good times!
Bottom line: Small communities always find a great way to celebrate the best of small-town living!
What do all of these have in common? They all build upon a rich legacy of the past while looking forward to a better tomorrow.
Your Community Foundation of White County does the same thing! No, we haven’t scheduled a festival – but through our community grants programs, we reach out into our county’s communities to support projects and initiatives, celebrate strengths, and help build opportunities for growth.
This spring, CFWC awarded $25,000 in grants to nine different organizations, and another $25,000 is now available for awards later this summer.
Community festivals celebrate the past and look to the future, as does your community foundation. When you donate to the community foundation, you help build a better tomorrow in our community.
Many thanks to all area festival volunteers whose passionate dedication create venues that welcome residents and visitors alike to our wonderful White County communities. You are a gift!
For information about our upcoming grant cycles, contact me at (574)583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.