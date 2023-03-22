MONTICELLO — White County women had the opportunity to be educated and pampered and the Monticello-Union Township Library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library Director Candace Wells was excited to bring this event back to the schedule after a hiatus brought by COVID.
“Women are busy taking care of families,” Wells said. “This gives us an opportunity for the ladies to come and do something for themselves.”
Wells was pleased with the variety of booths at the expo this year, a historical reenactor and an author was at the expo, this year her committee had two local musicians come and perform; Sara Walthery played her harp and Lauren Grace played guitar and sang while library patrons could visit the booths, roam the stacks and enjoy finger foods provided by La Petit Café.
Katie Pullman-Booth and Caitlin Wagner of the White County Health Department were available to help schedule immunizations and discuss family health, a community educator from White County Memorial Hospital to educate screenings available.
Brenda Hagadon, owner of the Monticello Merle Norman store was at the library giving free facials to those attending the expo, additionally, Good Life Nutrition owners Danita and Kealie Cauble were offering samples and nutrition advice, Hannah Losiewicz was there representing the company Hugh & Grace, offering organic skin care; Monat, Pampered Chef, the White County Community Foundation and the City of Monticello’s American’s with Disabilities Act director was on hand to educate and combine Disabilities Awareness with Women’s History month both in the month of March.
Giving women encouragement and support in a relaxing environment was the goal for the Women’s Expo 2023, and visitors were glad to see the program return.