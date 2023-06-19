Ribbon cutting

Town Council President Michael Johnson, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, WC Economic Development President Randy Mitchell and wastewater superintendent Jeff Province join at the scissors to cut the ribbon on the newly expanded waste water treatment plant in Wolcott. Officials from the town, USDA, EDA, KIRPC and Commonwealth Engineering were also on hand to celebrate.

WOLCOTT — A group of officials gathered at the wastewater treatment plant in Wolcott Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on the project that expands the capacity for future growth. Among those speaking at the morning event, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau said he was “thrilled” to be there.

He has championed improvements and upgrades to the state’s aging water infrastructures in urban and rural areas. “It’s critical to take care of what we have. This is a perfect example of being an environmental steward. You have the opportunity to grow in an environmentally responsible way.”

State Senator speaks

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau speaks at the ribbon cutting for the Wolcott waste water treatment plant Thursday morning.
Triple capacity

The new waste water treatment plant has triple the capacity for future expansion and industry in and around the Town of Wolcott.
Wolcott Town Council

Wolcott Town Council President Michael Johnson speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the town's expanded wastewater treatment plant Thursday morning.

