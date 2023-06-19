Town Council President Michael Johnson, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, WC Economic Development President Randy Mitchell and wastewater superintendent Jeff Province join at the scissors to cut the ribbon on the newly expanded waste water treatment plant in Wolcott. Officials from the town, USDA, EDA, KIRPC and Commonwealth Engineering were also on hand to celebrate.
WOLCOTT — A group of officials gathered at the wastewater treatment plant in Wolcott Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on the project that expands the capacity for future growth. Among those speaking at the morning event, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau said he was “thrilled” to be there.
He has championed improvements and upgrades to the state’s aging water infrastructures in urban and rural areas. “It’s critical to take care of what we have. This is a perfect example of being an environmental steward. You have the opportunity to grow in an environmentally responsible way.”
Through collaboration with government agencies, USDA, Economic Development Administration, KIRPC (Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission, White County and the Town of Wolcott, the project has been completed. The town received grants and loans through the USDA and the EDA, and negotiated a cost share between the county and town to support the Mid-America Industrial Park on the outskirts of Wolcott.
White County Economic Development Organization President Randy Mitchell said of the collaborative effort, “That’s how we like to see things happen.”
Edwin Buswell, executive director of KIRPC, said, “This is the largest EDA grant we’ve gotten in our region.”
USDA Rural Development invested $2.9 million through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This facility replaced an outdated treatment plant that was constructed in 1977. The Indiana Bond Bank provided interim financing during construction. Additional funding for the expansion and service to the industrial park was provided by the White County Commissioners and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Town Council President Michael Johnson said, “Everything went really smoothly. It was a huge project, lots of money, lots of grants. Everyone worked very well together.”
He welcomed everyone to the ceremony and thanked the many entities that contributed to the expansion.
Wastewater Superintendent Jeff Province said the project actually replaced the old treatment plant, which continued to operate through the construction of the new larger facility. “This will triple the capacity for future industry and residences. It’s built for the future,” He said.
Wolcott’s wastewater treatment plant and collection system were approaching 50 years in service and the normal wear and tear resulted in chronic maintenance activities, the project description read. “This project is a collaboration between the White County Commissioners and the Town of Wolcott to construct a new wastewater treatment plant to support the needs of the town and growth at the county’s industrial park.
“With the grant, loan and shared cost financing package resulted in a less than $2 rate increase for the typical town wastewater utility customer,” it explained.
Charbonneau said the collaboration of the town, county and federal government speaks of the value of cooperation.