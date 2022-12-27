For travelers in Northwest Indiana, a winter storm dubbed a “bomb cyclone” by the National Weather Service, made area roads treacherous to travel right before the Christmas holiday. The weather advisory began on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. It later became a watch, then finally a warning, and though the snowfall amounts were not extreme, the winds were.

Snow Plow camera photo

A picure taken on an INDOT snow plow shows the intersection of US 421 and 24 in Reynolds Friday morning about 9:30 a.m.

Wind gusts were expected to be greater than 50 mph, blowing the falling and fallen snow and creating blizzard-like conditions with low visibility and slick roads. Dangerous low temperatures accompanied the storm, bringing below zero wind chills factors to the 20 to 30 degree below zero range during the wind gusts.

Blowing and drifting

A snow plow camera takes a picture on US 421 south of Monon Friday morning as the blowing snow made travel dangerous and difficult.

