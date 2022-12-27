For travelers in Northwest Indiana, a winter storm dubbed a “bomb cyclone” by the National Weather Service, made area roads treacherous to travel right before the Christmas holiday. The weather advisory began on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. It later became a watch, then finally a warning, and though the snowfall amounts were not extreme, the winds were.
Wind gusts were expected to be greater than 50 mph, blowing the falling and fallen snow and creating blizzard-like conditions with low visibility and slick roads. Dangerous low temperatures accompanied the storm, bringing below zero wind chills factors to the 20 to 30 degree below zero range during the wind gusts.
Snow plow drivers were out on the state highways attempting to keep up with the blowing snow drifts and falling temperatures, making road treatments ineffective once the temperature dipped below zero. On Friday afternoon, counties began to pull county plows off the roads and issue travel advisories with White County becoming a red county, meaning emergency vehicles only on all county roads and lifting to orange in the afternoon on Saturday, Christmas Eve.
This traffic alert was posted to Facebook on Friday. "U.S. 421 is closed between S.R. 16 and U.S. 24 in White County due to high snow drifts. #YellowTrucks (snow plows) have been through the area, but winds continue to blow the roadway shut. Avoid the area."
On Monday, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post released its weekend statistics for calls due to the weather. Total calls were: