According to a press release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at 2:72 p.m. Sunday evening regarding a female who had been shot with a firearm.
On the scene, the sheriff’s department and Monticello Police Department began to aid the female victim and also detain a male suspect. The victim, identified as Cayla Moore, 30, of Rockville. She was transported by the Monticello Fire Department to IU White Memorial Hospital in Monticello where she later succumbed to her injuries.