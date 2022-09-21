MONTICELLO — Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to White County as a result of an agreement proposed by NIPSCO and with assistance by White County Economic Development Office, White County Commissioners unanimously approved. WCED President Randy Mitchell explained that the county will have charging stations installed by NIPSCO and will pay a participation fee of $170,000 for the stations. NIPSCO will install and maintain the Level 3 fast charging stations for five years. The timing is perfect as more and more companies are looking for clean energy sources, County Commissioner David Diener stated.
The charging stations will be installed at the county highway garage in the Northwest corner outside the gates and will be available to anyone with an electric vehicle to charge up. The cost of charging the vehicle will go to NIPSCO. Commissioner Jim Davis later explained the state offered an opportunity for the installation at a discount. “We want to get ahead of the game,” he said as there is a mandate for electric vehicles and eventually, the county will have the vehicles in their fleet. They are also looking into adding more charging stations in other locations throughout the county including at the sheriff’s department in the EMA parking lot.
The commissioners were unanimously in favor of the agreement and Mitchell noted that Monticello City Council is included in this program as well.
Additional discussion in the meeting included the environmental covenant at the old state highway department garage and the sale, but the subject was tabled as paperwork had been filed for the environmental portion, White County Auditor Gayle Rogers explained.
Next, the conversation went to an initiative offered by the Indiana Economic Development Association. The MakeMyMove initiative will pay for qualifying applicants to relocate to White County. This initiative is targeting individuals who do remote work and are looking for communities with amenities.
White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell explained that the program is statewide, and applicants interested in White County can receive assistance with their moving expenses.
“Advantages of this program; if it’s a family, with children adding state money to schools and if one of the parents works outside of the home then that also boosts the workforce,” Diener commented. The motion to participate in the program was unanimous.
Leah Hull, Title 6 coordinator, reported the annual county employee health screening will be coming up soon, performed by the company, CHC. Commissioner Diener emphasized that this screening has saved lives of county employees; finding heart issues, catching cancers and diabetes.
”Please consider participating in this opportunity,” Diener said.
Joe Rogers of the White County Area Plan Commission reported during the joint session of White County Commissioners and White County Council that there are two openings on the Board of Zoning Appeals that need two appointments. He also shared that there was a request to establish a battery storage facility, possibly housing batteries charged by a solar farm, and facilitating the process of releasing energy into the grid on an as needed basis.
After some discussion by the two boards, County Commissioner Steve Burton said he would like to investigate a couple ordinances before making any motions about the battery facility definitively.
An open house at the new State Highway Garage in Reynolds will be Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event was delayed as a result of COVID restrictions.