MONTICELLO — Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to White County as a result of an agreement proposed by NIPSCO and with assistance by White County Economic Development Office, White County Commissioners unanimously approved. WCED President Randy Mitchell explained that the county will have charging stations installed by NIPSCO and will pay a participation fee of $170,000 for the stations. NIPSCO will install and maintain the Level 3 fast charging stations for five years. The timing is perfect as more and more companies are looking for clean energy sources, County Commissioner David Diener stated.

The charging stations will be installed at the county highway garage in the Northwest corner outside the gates and will be available to anyone with an electric vehicle to charge up. The cost of charging the vehicle will go to NIPSCO. Commissioner Jim Davis later explained the state offered an opportunity for the installation at a discount. “We want to get ahead of the game,” he said as there is a mandate for electric vehicles and eventually, the county will have the vehicles in their fleet. They are also looking into adding more charging stations in other locations throughout the county including at the sheriff’s department in the EMA parking lot.

