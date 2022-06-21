PINE VILLAGE — The White County Sheriff’s Office sent 11 youth to the northern district Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp in Pine Village last week. The students are going into eighth and ninth grades in the fall and are interested in law enforcement.
Chief Deputy David Roth said the families only have to pay $25 for an entire week of camping and the sheriffs’ association picks up the rest, but this year, Sheriff Bill Brooks paid that portion so families did not have to pay for any of it. There were 84 kids who attended the camp including White County’s 11 students.
Counselors from the sheriff's department were Corrections Officer Madison Anderson, Community Service Officer Ryan Glover and Deputy Mark Helms, who watched over the campers during the week.
“There are all sorts of things to do,” Roth said. The youth are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and push themselves to new experiences. One of the activities that encourage this is the “swing challenge.” A two-person swing is lifted high in the air, 50 – 75 feet, and the swingers have to pull a rope to bring it back down. “They have to overcome the mind battle,” Roth said, and pull the rope. Once that’s done, the pair come swinging back to earth and when the swing slows down, there are people ready to grab a leg and slow them down further until they swing eventually stops.
After the initial fear of pulling the rope, the kids are ready to do it again. “It builds their confidence,” Roth said.
There is an obstacle course that challenges the kids and climbing experiences where the climbers are tethered to protect them from falling. There is a cargo net they climb and when they reach the top, they ring a bell before coming back down. There’s also a rock climbing wall. The kids can come up with their own challenges, like racing to the top of either course to see who can ring the bell first.
The kids also learn about law enforcement and all the counselors are involved in law enforcement as well. A SWAT team brings barbells and dumbbells for the kids to use. K9 demonstrations are given and the campers get to become detectives in a crime scene where they learn about forensics and detective work.
They are introduced to helicopter policing and during the week, a crash simulation shows them all that goes into arriving on scene and all that takes place. The Pine Village Fire Department helps with this simulation.
The campers learn military drills and on their last day, they will perform a formation drill for their families at “graduation.”
A former counselor of the camp, Roth said it was the best week of his career. For the children to see the officers as people is rewarding. Usually, he said, children see police when their families are having a bad day. “We’re normal people,” he said and the campers learn they can talk to the officers anytime and not be afraid of them.