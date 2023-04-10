WHITE COUNTY — Sheriff Bill Brooks is proud to announce that the White County Indiana Sheriff's Office has been awarded participation into the S.A.V.E. grant.
The White County Sheriff's Office will be performing a special patrol targeting school bus stop arm violations. This special patrol is funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute through the Federal government utilizing the S.A.V.E. Grant. The acronym S.A.V.E stands for Stop Arm Violation Enforcement. Deputies performing this special patrol will be following school buses that have been identified by the school districts as ones that have a high rate of stop arm violators. Once the buses have finished their routes,