Springboro General Store, 10721 S. Springboro Road, Brookston; Inspected March 17: No violations this inspection.
Subway, 701 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected March 17: One non-critical violation: White panel inside ice machine has build-up – needs to be cleaned on monthly basis. To be corrected by today.
Casey’s #3470, 102 West Broadway Street, Monon; Inspected March 20: One critical and one non-critical violation: Spray bottle not marked with contents (back by restrooms). To be corrected by today. No visible thermometer in pizza prep table. To be corrected by today.
Arby’s, 826 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected March 20: No violations this inspection.
Hoosier Pete, 1510 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected March 20: No violations this inspection.
Brandywine Complex/Best Western, 304 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected March 21: No violations this inspection. In process of re-arranging and cleaning kitchen – not serving food at this time.
An Extra Scoop, 230 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected March 21: No violations this inspection.
An Udder Sensation/dba LePetit Café, 138 South Main Street, Monticello; No violations this inspection.
#1 Taco Express, 212 West Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected March 22: One critical violation and two non-critical violations: All food items taken from original containers must be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today. Baby car seat being held in kitchen/prep area, Sanitizing water above recommended use of 200 ppm. To be corrected by today.
Willoughby’s Country Crossroads, 214 West Second Street, Reynolds; Inspected March 22: One non-critical violation: Vents above grill have build-up of debris. To be corrected by today.
Crasian Brewing Company, 101 East Third Street, Brookston; Inspected March 23: No violations this inspection.
Abe’s Pizza, 234 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected March 23: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s #3663, 310 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected March 23: No violations this inspection.
Healthies, 1013 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected March 27: No violations this inspection.
Greens and Beans, 602 Fisher Street, Monticello; Inspected March 27: No violations this inspection.
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected March 28: One critical violation: Non compliant on recent inspection will return on April 10.
Papa Johns, 1100 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected April 10: Three critical violations and two non-critical violations: Plastic glove not being used on ready to eat foods, Employee not wearing gloves while cutting pizza for take-out, Hand sink being used improperly – location rear of store. To be corrected by today. Cover on electrical outlet needs to be replaced. Location front counter, No serv-safe certification posted onsite. To be corrected by today.
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected April 11: All violations have been corrected from previous inspections due to complaints.
Monon Pizza Pub, 106 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected April 12: No violations this inspection.
Best Bowling Center, 208 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected April 12: No violations this inspection.
Esmeralda’s, 204 West Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected April 12: No violations this inspection.
Chapman’s BBQ and Hog Roasting, 1430 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected April 13: One non-critical violation: All refrigeration units must have visible working thermometers. To be corrected by today.
Casey’s #1916, 1506 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected April 13: One critical and one non-critical violation: No certified food handlers certificate posted. To be corrected by today. Walk-in cooler needs floor swept. Corrected.
TCC Operating LLC, 3267 North West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected April 13: Three non-critical violations: Floor in walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned, Floor in side room off bar area needs swept. To be corrected by today. Metal panel right inside the door of walk in cooler needs to be repaired. To be corrected by 30 days.
Lighthouse Lodge, 4866 North Boxman Place, Monticello; Inspected April 25: No violations this inspection.
Chalmers House, 106 East Main Street, Chalmers; Inspected April 25: One critical and two non-critical violations: Sausage gravy holding at 119 degrees. To be corrected immediately. All refrigeration and freezer units need to have temp measuring devices on the inside, Line cook needs beard restraint. To be corrected by today.
El Tapatio, 1407 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected April 25: No violations this inspection.
Roots Eatery and Pub, 114 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected April 25: One critical violation and two non-critical violations: Taco toppings, tomatoes, lettuce etc. being held at 45 degrees. To be corrected immediately. Ceiling vents above prep need cleaned. To be corrected by 30 days. Equipment in prep area – shelves, inside refrigeration units need cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Monticello Pizza King, 804 West Fisher Street, Monticello; Inspected April 25: No violations this inspection.
Cazadores, 111 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected April 26: One non-critical violation: True Reach-in freezer needs to be cleaned. Repeat violation. To be corrected by two weeks.
Market Street Bar, 331 North Market Street, Monon; Inspected April 26: No violations this inspection.