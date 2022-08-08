Kona Ice, Wolcott Summer Festival, Inspected July 2: No violations this inspection.
Pearlowyn Eatery Mobile, Wolcott Summer Festival, Inspected July 2: Two non-critical violations: All food must be dated and labeled for use; Sinks must be labeled for use. To be corrected by today.
Pearlowyn Eatery Ice Cream Truck, Wolcott Summer Festival, Inspected July 2: No violations this inspection.
Remington Poultry, Wolcott Summer Festival, Inspected July 2: No violations this inspection.
Travelin Tom’s Coffee, Wolcott Summer Festival, Inspected July 2: No violations this inspection.
Down The Street, 101 North Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected July 6: Three non-critical violations: Floor in prep area needs cleaned. Corrected. All items must be kept six inches off floor; Need to find common area for employee personal items. To be corrected by today.
Two Guys Catering and Bakery, 106 East Third Street, Brookston; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
B’s Greek Grill, 1516 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 7: Two non-critical violations: Wiping towels being stored on counters - not in sanitizing solution; All refrigeration units need temperature measuring devices. To be corrected by today.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 11: No violations this inspection.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 11: Four non-critical violations: All equipment that is not being used in this establishment must be removed. To be corrected by 30 days. Prep table in kitchen/prep area needs a thermometer; Front and rear entrances must be kept clean at all times; All food items must be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.
SNAP8LLC Burnettsville, 101 East Second Street, Burnettsville; Inspected July 12: One critical and three non-critical violations: Employees not changing gloves between tasks – handling food, handling money. To be corrected immediately. Exposed insulation needs to be covered – location storeroom. To be corrected by 30 days. Chest freezers, in storeroom by prep area, need defrosted; Three-bay sink not being properly used to wash, rinse and sanitize dishes. To be corrected by today.
Shakes-N-Giggles, White County 4-H Fair, Inspected July 18: No violations this inspection.
Oliver’s Country Catering, White County 4-H Fair, Inspected July 18: No violations this inspection.
Alutok Amusements Inc., White County 4-H Fair, Inspected July 18: No violations this inspection.
Monon Meats and Catering, White County 4-H Fair, Inspected July 18: No violations this inspection.
Monon Connections, 10012 U.S. 421 North, Monon; Inspected July 19: Three non-critical violations: All plastic spray bottles must be marked with contents. To be corrected by today. Victory reach-in freezer needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by one week. All vents above deep fryers need to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
El Taquito Felix LLC, Anytime Fitness, Inspected July 19: No violations this inspection.
IU Health White, 720 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected July 20: No violations this inspection.
Janet’s Intown Lounge, 213 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 21: One critical and one non-critical violation: Wastebasket, at west end of bar, needs to be cleaned – drawing insects around the area. To be corrected by today. Small freezer holding frozen pizzas needs cleaned and defrosted. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected July 25: One repeat non-critical violation: Exposed insulation over grocery area – Numerous email and phone calls trying to get DollenCorp to repair. To be corrected immediately.
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 26: Two non-critical violations: Rear entrance door needs cleaned. To be corrected by two weeks. Reach-in cooler, in prep area, needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Riverside Pub, 1809 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 27: No violations this inspection.
Walgreen Co. 10532, 812 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected July 28: No violations this inspection.