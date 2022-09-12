Local news

Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 2: No violations this inspection.

R & M, 347 North Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 2: Two critical and one non-critical violations: Several trays of different meats were being held and for sale past expiration date; Freezers on south wall of establishment are not working properly or not working at all. To be removed today. Food items in freezers have been thawed and refrozen. To be thrown away.

