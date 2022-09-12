Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 2: No violations this inspection.
R & M, 347 North Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 2: Two critical and one non-critical violations: Several trays of different meats were being held and for sale past expiration date; Freezers on south wall of establishment are not working properly or not working at all. To be removed today. Food items in freezers have been thawed and refrozen. To be thrown away.
Goodlife Nutrition, 132 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 2: One non-critical violation: No sanitizing bucket available to store towels between use. To be corrected by today.
Manny’s Korner, 733 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 3: No violations this inspection.
G.J. Gill, 105 West Second Street, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 3: No violations this inspection.
HGMG Good to Go, 202 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 4: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 303 West Second Street, Burnettsville; Inspected Aug. 5: One non-critical violation: No temperature measuring device in Haagen Dazs cooler.
R & M, 710 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 8: One critical and one non-critical violations: Freezer not working correctly on west side of store – Product in process of being removed and thrown away. To be corrected immediately – in process. Floor, in cooler holding raw meat, needs to be cleaned. To be corrected today.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 East Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 9: No violations this inspection.
American Legion Post 81, 405 East Washington Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 9: No violations this inspection.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 East Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: No violations this inspection.
J & J Roadhouse, State Highway 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 11: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 15: Two non-critical violations: Ceiling tiles, in prep area, have accumulation of dust; All items in freezers, next to walk-in, need to be dated for use. To be corrected by today.
Wendy’s, 1064 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 15: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #28, 112 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: Two non-critical violations: Several items lying on floor of walk-in cooler; Trash on outside of building needs to be cleaned up. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General, 834 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: No violations this inspection.
Monical’s, 912 ½ South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 17: Three non-critical violations: Dressing and sauce cups in walk-in cooler need to be dated for use; Reach-in fridge against south wall, bottom has debris; All refrigeration and freezer units need visible thermometers. To be corrected by today.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 18: No violations this inspection.
A.J. Petroleum, Inc., 201 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug 22: Two non-critical violations: No tongs or plastic wrap to get donuts out of case; White panel, inside ice machine, has build-up. To be corrected by today.
Top Notch, 113 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 24: Four non-critical violations: Stove, in prep area, needs cleaning – has build-up of grease and debris; Air vents above grill have debris; Air vent above prep area has debris. To be corrected by today. Ceiling above refrigerated prep needs repaired. To be corrected by six months.
USA Reynolds, 401 East US Highway 24, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 25: One non-critical violation: No certified food handler on site – In process. To be corrected by three months.
Whyte Horse Winery, 110 South Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 26: One critical and two non-critical violations: Bags of chicken being thawed on chest freezer in rear of store. To be corrected immediately. Items in several refrigerators and freezers not dated for use; dishwashing area and prep areas are not functional for use. To be corrected by today. Note – Storage area in back is not functional – needs to be organized.
F.O. Eagles, 402 North Third Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 28: No violations this inspection.
Oak and Barrel, 927 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 30: No violations this inspection.