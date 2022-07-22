Ranger Rocky’s Canteen, 3732 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
I.B. Nuts, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: One non-critical violation: No visible thermometers in chest freezers. To be corrected by today.
Crow’s Nest, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Dippin Dots, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
I.B. Tacos, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Cawfee Cup Café, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Tasty Escape, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: One non-critical violation: Estate refrigeration unit on rear of unit needs visible thermometer – Dairy and water inside unit.
Lolita’s Restaurant, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 20: Two non-critical violations: All equipment must be in place for opening; Food items may be brought in to make sure of ample refrigeration. To be corrected before opening.
Captain Dougie’s, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: Two non-critical violations: Sauce cups holding tarter sauce, ranch dressing, etc. must be dated for seven day in and out. To be corrected by today. Ceiling tiles, in dishwashing area, need to be replaced due to water damage. To be corrected by three months.
P’s Popcorn, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
P’s Icee, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Rooftop Lounge, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Earl’s Pizzeria, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Yacht Club, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Safari So Good, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
CJ’s BBQ Shack, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
An Udder Sensation II LLC, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road; Inspected June 21: Two non-critical violations: White panel in ice machine needs cleaned; No thermometers in reach-in refrigerator in prep room. To be corrected by today.
Bluejay Café, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Ryan’s Pronto Pub, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Beach Brew, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Lakeshore Drive In Theater, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected June 23: No violations this inspection.
Streamline BBQ LLC, Ace Hardware, Monticello; Inspected June 24: No violations this inspection.