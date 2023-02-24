MONTICELLO — On Thursday, a grand jury met in the White County courthouse to hear evidence in the 2019 murder of Charles “Ray” Hanish, whose body was found in his apartment in March of that year and whose death was ruled a homicide due to strangulation. Hanish was an RN and was working in a nursing home at the time of his death.
White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado, who took office on Jan. 1 of this year, said this is the first grand jury to be called in the county in the 12-13 years he’s been here. He said he obtained a true bill from the grand jury, which allows him to proceed with charges. He explained the true bill is similar to a probable cause in that it acknowledges there is enough evidence to go forward with charges. None of the proceedings in the grand jury can be shared or discussed with the public.
Garett Kirts, who is serving a 55-year sentence for the strangulation of a W. Lafayette woman in Newton County, will be formally charged with Hanish’s murder next week Delgado said.
Kirts pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Nicole Brown in September 2020 before Judge Dan Molter in Newton County. He was sentenced in January 2021 to 55 years in that case.
In the Sept. 9, 2020 edition of the Herald Journal, it states, “According to sources, Kirts is also being linked to the death of a White County man nearly two weeks before Bowen’s killing.
“Ray Hanish, 49, of Reynolds, was originally thought to have died of natural causes. He was found deceased March 17, 2019, in his Reynolds duplex. Investigators say his body had been there for a few days before its discovery.
“According to Hanish’s death certificate, released by the White County coroner, his manner of death is now listed as ‘homicide,’ and the cause of death is listed as ‘asphyxia due to ligature strangulation.’
“Investigators wouldn’t say what connection may exist between Hanish and Kirts.”
At the time of his sentencing, Brown’s mother, Cheryl Samuels, said she “wholeheartedly” believed that her daughter knew something that Kirts had done a few weeks earlier that made him kill her. She was referring to the death of Hanish according to the Newton County Enterprise, a sister publication of the Herald Journal.
In a trailer park in Kentland, Bowen was strangled to death with an extension cord wrapped tightly around her neck. Her body was found in a hunting shack in rural Newton County.