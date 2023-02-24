MONTICELLO — On Thursday, a grand jury met in the White County courthouse to hear evidence in the 2019 murder of Charles “Ray” Hanish, whose body was found in his apartment in March of that year and whose death was ruled a homicide due to strangulation. Hanish was an RN and was working in a nursing home at the time of his death.

White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado, who took office on Jan. 1 of this year, said this is the first grand jury to be called in the county in the 12-13 years he’s been here. He said he obtained a true bill from the grand jury, which allows him to proceed with charges. He explained the true bill is similar to a probable cause in that it acknowledges there is enough evidence to go forward with charges. None of the proceedings in the grand jury can be shared or discussed with the public.

