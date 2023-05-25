MONTICELLO — A grand jury in White County has returned an indictment against Judy Moore, who was convicted in 2022 for voluntary manslaughter in the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in Jasper County. The true bill of indictment is for one count of murder in the death of Moore’s husband, Steven E. Moore, who died May 15, 1998.
The couple lived in Monticello at the time of his death. White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado could not give details on the indictment or what prompted it 25 years later.
Moore was found not guilty of murder in the death of Alliss in September 2022, but was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. She was sentenced in October to 17.5 years with two years suspended.
Alliss had died of blunt force trauma in her apartment. Both women lived in the same apartment complex in Rensselaer.
In 2017, charges against Moore were dismissed without prejudice in the case due to lack of evidence. In 2020, new evidence was introduced and she was again charged with murder. The first trial in the summer of 2020 ended in a mistrial after the defense introduced inadmissable evidence. It wasn’t until two years later, that she was brought back to trial in Jasper County. She was 75 years old at the time of her conviction and sentencing.
Moore has not been formally charged with the crime, but Delgado expects the charge will be brought to the court soon.
Steven Moore was 48 when he died. He and Judy Moore were married in November 1995. According to his obituary, he died unexpectedly at his home at 1426 S. Meadow Dr. in Monticello. His mother-in-law Jean D. Goad died that night, and his aunt-in-law, Betty M. McKay died that morning, although, the obituary states the deaths were not related. Goad and McKay were residents of Rensselaer at the time of their deaths.