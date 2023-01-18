MONTICELLO — New year requires taking time to reorganize committees; the county council started by electing officers for 2023. Raymond “Butch” Kramer was unanimously reelected president of the council, and Matt McKean was elected president pro-tem, also unanimously.

Sheriff Bill Brooks gave a brief presentation on how the commissary fund is used. Brooks stated that it’s a source for paying for training for his officers and hosting officers from elsewhere in the state. “When there is new information to share we have sheriff’s camp to present the new info and host demonstrations on equipment we may integrate into our procedures,” Brooks explained.

Tags

Trending Food Videos