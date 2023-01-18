MONTICELLO — New year requires taking time to reorganize committees; the county council started by electing officers for 2023. Raymond “Butch” Kramer was unanimously reelected president of the council, and Matt McKean was elected president pro-tem, also unanimously.
Sheriff Bill Brooks gave a brief presentation on how the commissary fund is used. Brooks stated that it’s a source for paying for training for his officers and hosting officers from elsewhere in the state. “When there is new information to share we have sheriff’s camp to present the new info and host demonstrations on equipment we may integrate into our procedures,” Brooks explained.
Additionally, the sheriff’s department paid for body cameras from the commissary fund in anticipation of a grant that has been earned but not yet processed that will cover the costs.
Next the council reviewed the recommended edit for a community corrections job description to include: bachelor’s degree preferred. The adjusted wording was approved unanimously.
Next order of business was a presentation from newly elected prosecutor, Mark Delgado, who is asking for some compromises in salary for his investigator, administrative assistant and requesting a second administrative assistant to get the office procedures flowing to his preferences and maintain Indiana statutes and legal process.
“If I’m not able to complete the discovery phase of a trial properly, an incarcerated individual could be released with no further legal action,” Delgado stated to relate some of the urgency of his requests.
“I attended last year’s budget hearings in order to be prepared for what I would be getting myself into,” he continued. “The salary presented during the hearing for an investigator for my predecessor was listed at $61,449.
“Imagine mine and my investigator’s surprise when we see his pay is currently, $50,061 per year,” Delgado noted.
Steve Grayson has experience as a sheriff deputy and state police training. He is worth more than $50,000, he said. “I would like to at least raise the investigator’s salary to $55,169.”
The council explained that there is a matrix in place for experience/education of each employee, which is how salaries are calculated, and HR director Leigh Ann Ezra agreed with the explanation.
Next Delgado asked for additional money for his administrative assistant, Denise Young, who has been in the paralegal business for at least 30 years.
The 2023 budget shows $43,947 as the budget salary, Delgado stated. However, when Young signed her personnel paperwork, “Her salary was shown as $34,442,” he added. “I would like to raise her pay to $41,534.”
“Due in part to the number of open cases currently in the prosecutor’s office and my plan to run this office differently than predecessors, I would like to hire an additional administrative assistant to get the office flowing like a well-oiled machine,” he said.
Once Delgado finished his PowerPoint presentation the council discussed his concerns and asked Auditor Elizabeth Billue to see what funds existed. The council agreed to the proposed raises for the existing positions of investigator and administrative assistant; Grayson $55,169, and $41,534 for Young. The second administrative assistant position was granted and will be paid from County Council accounts for 2023, and everyone agreed to revisit salaries during budget hearings for 2024.
Other business included approving one year appointments and the change in rank of Diana Bolling and Kylie Littleton to sergeants on the White County Sheriff’s Department.
Council also reviewed the committees and where they’ve been serving; all agreed to continue with their committees and new councilman Steve Christopher agreed to serve on the Emergency Management Advisory board.
Carry over from the County Commissioner meeting, Butch Kramer asked for a volunteer to represent the council on the Area Plan Commission’s Housing Committee Round table for affordable housing. Matt McKean agreed to be the council’s representative. Janet Faker added that she was interested in attending the round table as well. The next meeting of the council will be Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.