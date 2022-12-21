Final meeting

White County Auditor Gayle Rogers and county Councilman Dennis Carter share a greeting as their last county meeting begins.

 Photo by Susan G Wright

MONTICELLO — The first order of business at the White County Council meeting was reviewing SB-1 Liberty High power station abatement request at the landfill in Buffalo. The request is for an abatement in order to construct a processing plant for natural gas. Upon reviewing the application, the Area Plan Commission has not yet had the abatement request come to their board for decision. With that knowledge, Council President Butch Kramer recommended the Liberty High request be tabled to the January meeting.

While reviewing claims Council president Kramer shared that the interlocal EMS agreement was accomplished without raising the tax rate for White County residents, in fact it lowered the tax rate.

