MONTICELLO — The first order of business at the White County Council meeting was reviewing SB-1 Liberty High power station abatement request at the landfill in Buffalo. The request is for an abatement in order to construct a processing plant for natural gas. Upon reviewing the application, the Area Plan Commission has not yet had the abatement request come to their board for decision. With that knowledge, Council President Butch Kramer recommended the Liberty High request be tabled to the January meeting.
While reviewing claims Council president Kramer shared that the interlocal EMS agreement was accomplished without raising the tax rate for White County residents, in fact it lowered the tax rate.
Councilwoman Janet Faker stated that the Lake Centennial sign project is on track to be ready for dedication in April 2023. She added that this will be a nice addition to the Indiana Beach region of White County.
As board members provided reports for the committees they participate on for the county, Kramer explained that the Northwest Solid Waste District is looking closely at changing the meeting schedule to quarterly as opposed to six times a year.
Councilman Matt McKean shared that things are running smoothly on the White County Tourism board, and he announced that he has accepted the position of Junior Achievement Director for White County and looks forward to getting that program more developed in the county. McKean has been involved as a presenter for JA programs in Lafayette and wants to activate it for middle school and high school students in particular.
Before the meeting adjourned, President Kramer presented Councilman Dennis Carter with a present and gave thank yous to him and County Auditor Gayle Rogers who are leaving county politics.