MONTICELLO — White County Council members recently attended annual conferences for the Association of Indiana Councils and shared some of the information learned in the respective sessions. Council member Matt McKean was frustrated by the fact so many sessions were 15 minute presentations on the title topic and then followed up with sales pitches for software systems. Council President Butch Kramer agreed with McKean’s observation. Council member Janet Faker shared that she had good experiences with her workshops, and got to help test some voting equipment.
County Auditor Gayle Rogers said that a proposal had been made to coordinate some of the meetings to different times on the calendar for better attendance. Kramer said he’d heard the same thing.
Council member Jim Annis reported that White County Community Foundation is getting ready to celebrate 25 years and they’re looking to do a $25,000 matching grant for funding projects in the community.
Council approved the confirmatory resolution for the next phase of the Crossroads Wind Farm; additional appropriations to local roads and streets for $437,000; approved appointments to the Area Plan Commission, and payroll for the White County Sheriff’s Department.
The council discussed that with the community corrections building project moving forward there will be opportunities for better mental health for the clients and hopefully mentoring with the new officers as well. McKean remarked, “Mental health services are currently lacking in. the community.”
Kramer agreed and added that more mental health services for the community is on the wish list for the programming at the Community Corrections/”Bayer building” project.
Before the meeting adjourned, Faker shared that the White County Tourism board is working on installing a sign near Indiana Beach celebrating the centennial anniversary of Lake Shafer, July 23, 2023. There will be the formal presentation and celebration of that occasion, Faker noted.