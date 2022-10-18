Local news

MONTICELLO — White County Council members recently attended annual conferences for the Association of Indiana Councils and shared some of the information learned in the respective sessions. Council member Matt McKean was frustrated by the fact so many sessions were 15 minute presentations on the title topic and then followed up with sales pitches for software systems. Council President Butch Kramer agreed with McKean’s observation. Council member Janet Faker shared that she had good experiences with her workshops, and got to help test some voting equipment.

County Auditor Gayle Rogers said that a proposal had been made to coordinate some of the meetings to different times on the calendar for better attendance. Kramer said he’d heard the same thing.

