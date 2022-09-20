MONTICELLO — Finalizing the 2023 White County budget was the discussion through a majority of the White County Council during the Sept. 19 meeting. Over the previous weeks, the seven-member board has been meeting with department heads to compare the financial records and plan for the future.
The review included hearing requests from Katie Stout of the White County Health Department, the 911 Call center director, Terry Brooks and White County Treasurer Barbara Nydegger.
Stout presented her request that a more comparable salary be granted for the two public health nurses, stating that she was hoping to slow the turnover rate in her department. “Public Health departments help in planning emergency preparedness drills, explain protocols to hospital agencies, inspect tattoo parlors and their salary is not as high as hospital nursing pay,” Stout said. After listing the salary comparisons from the surrounding counties, Stout thanked the board for their time and hearing her concerns.
Brooks complained briefly that when salary increases have been dispersed in the past, the formula used to calculate included subtracting a stipend earned from the 911 surcharges on phone bills, before gauging the wage increase for her best-trained dispatchers.
“I’m looking for people who want to make this a career,” she stated.
Nydegger asked the council for $10,000 to use for her part time employee salaries during busy seasons in the treasurer’s office. During discussions with Council President Butch Kramer and Auditor Gayle Rogers they reviewed where additional appropriations had been asked for and weren’t completely utilized in previous years, since Nydegger’s election and prior to her term of office.
Nydegger explained how she uses the part time help in her office between sorting mail and collating the envelopes as to how they’re processed; adding that only full-time employees are responsible for entering credit card information from taxpayers, and that she needs to have additional pat-time people during busy property tax seasons.
Once these department heads finished their presentations, the council then began to discuss and evaluate these requests. Councilwoman Janet Faker spoke in support of increases to the health department budget for nurse salaries. “There has been a lot of information and additional stress in recent years as we have all tried to survive COVID,” she said. As the council reviewed some of the numbers, the consensus was to increase the two public health nurse salaries to $60,000 beginning in 2023, a nearly $9,000 increase for one of the current nurses. The motion for the health department increase was made by Faker and seconded by Councilman Casey Crabb, and passed unanimously.
Additional review of the 911 Call Center budget and reviewing what Brooks explained, the council agreed to give raises to dispatchers Young, Davis and Crawford, including the disbursements from the 911 surcharge fund as part of the salary.
The final discussion of Nydegger’s request, Council president Butch Kramer, Councilman Jim Annis and Councilman Crabb were content to leave the 2023 appropriation at $8,500 for the treasurer’s department, and Rogers suggested looking at software that could facilitate the credit card interface in the treasurer’s office.
The final appropriation request came from the sheriff’s department. It was explained that an error had been made on the cost to outfit a new Dodge Durango with police lights and decals and to cover the dealership error. County Council unanimously agreed to paying the $42,000 for the vehicle.
The next meeting will be Oct. 17.