WHITE COUNTY — The White County Board of Commissioners issued a local emergency declaration Monday morning at their first April meeting. Due to the Friday night storm damage throughout the county and the widespread power outages, the declaration gives the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) the ability to focus all their resources on damage assessment.
With the declaration, emergency management can concentrate on assessing the damages in the wake of one confirmed tornado and possibly a second. There were two cells that passed through, one coming in on the south side of Wolcott, passing through Monon and going north through Buffalo. That cell has not been determined a tornado as yet, and that determination depends on the damage and types of damage done, and that has yet to be assessed as of Monday morning.
Emergency Management Director Chris Springer said there is a definite path of the tornado, an F2 category tornado, from the southwest corner of the county up to the northeast corner into Cass County. He said one home was destroyed on US 421 to the south and two hog barns completely destroyed on the northeast where the tornado, downgraded to an F0 entered Cass County leaving a swath of damages to agriculture areas, post barn structures, trees and power lines.
There were over 300 power line poles damaged by the tornado and strong straight line winds that blew through Friday night. On Monday, Carroll White REMC posted there were still 815 customers without power and also warned people to please stay away from downed power lines.
The emergency declaration by the county opens up the possibility of having the governor issue an emergency for the county as well. That will allow the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to become involved as well. Springer believes when damage assessments are done, the county will have sustained more than the dollar amount required for the state and even the federal disaster declarations.
Due to the strong winds on Saturday, the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) was unable to send a drone up to assess damages from the air. On Monday, Springer will be out with the drone to get better assessments of the damages across the county.
In an email, Springer sent, “If any residents have sustained damages from this storm that resulted in a loss of food from power outages, the White County Food Pantry is assisting with providing food. The pantry will be open from 11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. and again from 5:50 - 7:30 p.m. today (Monday). The office number is (574)-583-2232. Emergency number is (574)-870-1787. Address is 1856 N Francis St, Monticello, IN 47960.”
To report storm damage, please call the EMA damage report line at 574-583-6081.