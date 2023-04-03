WHITE COUNTY — The White County Board of Commissioners issued a local emergency declaration Monday morning at their first April meeting. Due to the Friday night storm damage throughout the county and the widespread power outages, the declaration gives the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) the ability to focus all their resources on damage assessment.

With the declaration, emergency management can concentrate on assessing the damages in the wake of one confirmed tornado and possibly a second. There were two cells that passed through, one coming in on the south side of Wolcott, passing through Monon and going north through Buffalo. That cell has not been determined a tornado as yet, and that determination depends on the damage and types of damage done, and that has yet to be assessed as of Monday morning.

