WHITE COUNTY — The White County Commissioners have declared a local emergency and issued a burn ban effective June 23 due to the “severe and prolonged dry weather.” The emergency declaration was sent out on Thursday, June 22. The ban is in effect until June 28, at 12:01 a.m.
The declaration states there has been an increasing number of brush fires and wildfires directly resulting from the dry weather conditions. Fire chiefs in the county have asked the commissioners to impose the ban while the current dry conditions continue.
Open fires including camp fires and bon fires are included in the ban as well as unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, construction debris, organic debris and discarding extinguished smoking materials of any kind on the ground or not within an enclosed fireproof receptacle.
The ban also includes non-commercial burning of material, which is not contained in a barbecue grill, with a lid, which is only opened periodically and constantly attended.
Fireworks of any kind, except those with a permit to do so issued by the Office of the State Fire Marshal or displays sponsored by a White County municipality and supervised by a local fire department.
Anyone who knowingly violates the provisions of the Local Disaster Emergency Declaration and Burn Ban could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.