WHITE COUNTY — The White County Commissioners have declared a local emergency and issued a burn ban effective June 23 due to the “severe and prolonged dry weather.” The emergency declaration was sent out on Thursday, June 22. The ban is in effect until June 28, at 12:01 a.m.

The declaration states there has been an increasing number of brush fires and wildfires directly resulting from the dry weather conditions. Fire chiefs in the county have asked the commissioners to impose the ban while the current dry conditions continue.

