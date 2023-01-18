Blowing and drifting

A snow plow camera takes a picture on US 421 south of Monon on the morning of Dec. 23, as the blowing snow made travel dangerous and difficult. The highway was closed from SR 16 to US 24 due to the hazardous conditions.

MONTICELLO — Housing was the topic of discussion between Joe Rogers, White County Area Plan Commission and the Board of Commissioners, which met on Tuesday due to the holiday. As the county offices shared the concerns and business conducted; Rogers presented conversation that he has had with the Board of Zoning regarding repurposing buildings for continued housing growth.

Rogers stated that over the years there have been an average of 40 new residential builds in White County.

