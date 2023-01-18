MONTICELLO — Housing was the topic of discussion between Joe Rogers, White County Area Plan Commission and the Board of Commissioners, which met on Tuesday due to the holiday. As the county offices shared the concerns and business conducted; Rogers presented conversation that he has had with the Board of Zoning regarding repurposing buildings for continued housing growth.
Rogers stated that over the years there have been an average of 40 new residential builds in White County.
“We [members of the housing subcommittee] would like to host a round table with the SFLECC and members of the community to evaluate the opportunities of repurposing empty or partially empty structures to be used for residential properties,” Rogers said.
Committee member Gayle Rogers explained that the funds from building permit fees averages $100,000 per year and could be drawn on in claims processes, similar to how payroll and other invoices are maintained currently. If a contractor is working on a project in a former business site, and completes an application to request help in the costs, then the project contractor would get a grant from the building permit fund, potentially, as this has not been officially implemented.
Tentative dates for the round table are Feb. 13 or 14, or 20 or 21. The date will be determined based on responses from invitations and coordinating calendars.
Beyond the housing subcommittee project, Director Rogers said that building inspector Trent Whitaker has been doing on-the-job training, learning the codes and laws for industrial building projects.
“He has been networking with other building inspectors and been doing a great job learning as he completes an inspection,” Rogers said.
Assistant Director Jennilynne Hall has been helping to track violators of RV homes parking in non-compliant areas in the county. The APC has also been working with the White County Innkeeper’s Committee and Tourism Board to identify possible violators of hosting Air bob rentals and Vrbo properties without applying for an exceptional use permit.
Rogers stated that in all years of the Board of Zoning Appeals, an exceptional use permit has only been denied twice since 2018.
In other business:
Chris Springer, director of the White County Emergency Management Agency clarified why the county was on a level red travel warning during the Christmas weekend.
There had been several calls between the commissioners and county council, as well as members of the county highway department as temperatures dropped to -40 air temperature and -50 windchill and wind gusts. Springer explained that everything was to prevent accidents and carelessness in the severe temperatures. While there were only two inches of snow in most spots in the county, Highway Department Superintendent Mike Kyburz said there were 15 ft. drifts in the county in some areas.
Springer said that while the Everbridge mass notification system didn’t transmit the travel warnings soon enough, being a holiday weekend, “We were lucky that accident numbers weren’t worse.” On the 421/43/US 24 thoroughfare, there were 75 vehicle slide offs that required attention during the weather danger. Burton assured those in the gallery that all of the entities were in communication and they heard from many concerned “grandmas” over the weekend too. The danger of frostbite and vehicles operating properly in the severe weather was secondary to the safety of law enforcement officers and road crews.
Other business included reports from Mike Kyburz, superintendent of the White County Highway Dept., for the Federal Aid Call Out for Infrastructure projects and it would be the standard 80/20 split for a grant of $1.8 million, and White County’s portion would be $369,000. “My plan would be to take care of bridges 119, 164, and 182,” Kyburz explained.
Additionally, Kyburz stated that crews will be working to maintain roadways around the solar farms and battery farms.
County Dispatch Director Terry Brooks stated there had been 2,660 calls in 2022, and six employees and two of those are still working. Brooks added that it had been tough when COVID made itself present and while four girls were sick, it was all hands on deck to work the center every second of every day while the crew was weak.
Dawn Girard of the White County Recycling Center reported that the grant from the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District had been received for the amount of $32,000 and $30K was for rent. Additionally, Girard reported that 2.5 million lbs. of materials were collected in 2022.
White County Council on Aging Director Teri Puterbaugh shared that the contract for the new transportation van had just been signed, and then Commissioner President Steve Burton asked for a motion to approve the contract for that van. It was approved unanimously. Puterbaugh added that in 2022, the agency provided rides to 9,897 people year to date.
White County Sheriff Bill Brooks reported that the jail is pushing the limits of capacity according the state guidelines and the jail has not been able to provide counseling per the judge’s orders. Sheriff Brooks is hopeful that once the Community Corrections program is established at the former Bayer building it will be able to change.
Next on the agenda was the report from Derek Sheenan, White County Airport director, sharing that Auto Dependent Surveillance Broadcast radios are being purchased to upgrade the communication system for air-traffic control and transponder location of maritime information systems, the cost will be $6,000 over a five year period.