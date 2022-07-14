Effective July 14, the White County Commissioners issued an emergency declaration and burn ban Wednesday. Due to the “severe and prolonged dry weather” and the increasing number of brush fires and wildfires the fire departments in the county have responded to, the commissioners declared the local disaster emergency. The ban is in effect until 12:01 a.m. on July 21.
The burn ban includes campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, burning of construction debris and organic debris. Discarding extinguished smoking materials of any kind on the ground or not within an enclosed fireproof receptacle is also prohibited.
The use of fireworks of any kind are banned, except fireworks displays by an entity having a permit by the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal or displays sponsored by a White County municipality and supervised by a local fire department.
Barbecue grills with a lid, which is only opened periodically, are allowed but must be constantly attended.
According to the declaration, all citizens of White County are asked to comply and cooperate with these emergency measures and with public officials. Anyone who knowingly, intentionally or recklessly violates the provisions of the local disaster emergency declaration and burn ban could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.