MONTICELLO — A new year and new members of the county government brings selection of officers. Commissioner Steve Burton was nominated to be president of the Board of Commissioners for 2023.
Bobbie Davis was nominated to fill a vacancy on the White County Health Board. Davis is a registered nurse from the Monon area.
Other business at the Tuesday morning meeting included approving the contract from SESCO Group to do the remediation work from old White County Highway garage. This is an important step in the process to prepare the property to be sold.
White County Clerk Laura Cosgray asked the commissioners to reconsider the discussion from last month’s Dec. 21 meeting regarding banking at Flagstar Bank. Former Commissioner Dave Diener noted that many departments at the county building use Bank of Wolcott, and the bank accepts payments for many of White County and local utilities. This conversation became irrelevant after Cosgray explained that the fees charged for banking was essentially a “wash” in the differences and the commissioners agreed to allow maintaining the banking agreement with Flagstar Bank the coming year.