MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners are guiding the county to the future with the plans for the corrections programs and approving the Make Your Move program. Both contracts were approved during the Monday meeting. President Dave Diener explained that the Make Your Move program wouldn’t cost anything until a new resident who works from home comes to White County, and Randy Mitchell of White County Economic Development concurred with that statement.

The RQAW Engineering firm has been hired to do the design work for the Community Corrections/Work release facility at 306 N. Main Street. County Board of Commissioner’s attorney George Loy explained that while the contract in front of the commissioners had some edits noted, Loy assured that a final draft had been agreed upon and was accepted by RQAW. Diener asked for a motion to accept that agreement, and it was unanimous.

