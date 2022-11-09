MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners are guiding the county to the future with the plans for the corrections programs and approving the Make Your Move program. Both contracts were approved during the Monday meeting. President Dave Diener explained that the Make Your Move program wouldn’t cost anything until a new resident who works from home comes to White County, and Randy Mitchell of White County Economic Development concurred with that statement.
The RQAW Engineering firm has been hired to do the design work for the Community Corrections/Work release facility at 306 N. Main Street. County Board of Commissioner’s attorney George Loy explained that while the contract in front of the commissioners had some edits noted, Loy assured that a final draft had been agreed upon and was accepted by RQAW. Diener asked for a motion to accept that agreement, and it was unanimous.
Diener also stated that progress is coming on the new White County Recycling Center. The project began in discussions before COVID-19 in 2020; and now that things are loosening up in terms of limits on gatherings. The contract with Delv Design has been formally accepted so that project can get back on track and it will be located on Sixth Street near the current recycling collection site. It will be a 15,675 sq. feet structure and the price is $107,000.
White County Human Resources coordinator Leah Hull introduced Amy Carpenter, insurance broker with Huntington Insurance, who explained the changes and improvements to the county employees insurance plans. Carpenter complimented Hull for her exhaustive research to get the best insurance coverage and services for White County’s employees. Beginning in January 2023 the main health coverage will be with Unified Group Service, prescription coverage with True RX and Roundstone.
“I would like you, [the County Commissioners] to challenge your employees to work with programs in-network and exploring some of the discounts that can be found for them and the county budget,” Carpenter said.
“Leah [Hull] has set up a plan where employees first $1,500 in claims is free to them, currently paid by the county, whether it’s in-network or at a surgical center,” Carpenter stated. ”Participation in preventative health programs will help your employees and help the bottom line financially.” The commissioners received the presentation favorably and also thanked Hull for the work she had done.
“Leah fights to take care of the employees responsibly,” White County Auditor Gayle Rogers said.