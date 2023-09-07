MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners came back from Labor Day to make some necessary decisions on Tuesday morning.
For the County Highway Department, former office administrator Beth Brown explained that she would like to become a paid consultant as she trains her replacement in the garage office. Her proposed fees are $100/hour in person, $75/hour for calls and texts. Among the duties that have been added to the County Highway Office; wind mills, solar farms right of way permits as well as the normal clerical work to manage budgets and costs of equipment maintenance.
The discussion was that Brown anticipates being in the office five days a week for a month, then three days a week for the next two months.
“I plan to be on site for preparation of the annual report, and then again during budget time to help Mike [Kyburz] and my replacement to work together,” Brown explained.
The commissioners approved Brown’s request for the balance of 2023, and all agreed to revisit the need for her services beyond her proposed schedule after the first of the year.
Commissioner Jim Davis stated that a purchase of two 2024 Peterbilt 548 trucks were purchased between meetings due to timing and necessity for prepping for winter. Each truck was $156,809.
Commissioner Mike Smolek shared that the cemetery near the old Lakeview Home is in need of a seawall of some kind. Trees that needed to be removed along the shoreline has created an erosion problem, Smolek said.
“There is about eight feet before erosion will reach caskets,” Smolek added.
Not sure of what the required specifications of a cemetery is in current code, Smolek knew that no immediate decision would be reached during the Tuesday meeting. Commissioner Davis and Commissioner president Steve Burton agreed that fencing and the seawall should be explored, as well as contacting the township trustee to help with the conversation and maintenance of the cemetery.
Smolek also shared about a food to table movement he learned of in Jasper County, where area farmers can take fresh produce to be distributed/sold at Dollar General stores or schools with a free and reduced lunch population.
Lastly, Commissioner Burton shared that pre-punch list corrections for the Coroner’s Office is complete and the move date is Sept. 25. The anticipated walk-thru to begin the Correction’s building is Oct. 16 at the latest, but hopefully sooner, Burton stated.