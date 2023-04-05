Freshman White County Commissioner Mike Smolek shared Monday that his farm was one of several properties in the Idaville area to sustain a direct hit from an EF2 tornado that dropped into White County from Benton County on Friday, March 31, just days before the 49th anniversary of the infamous Palm Sunday storms which erased large sections of White County at that time. Luckily, the damage of these storms was more dispersed and not as destructive…on Smolek’s grain and livestock farm two barns and three other buildings were damaged. The approach to his property revealed strips of building debris that looked like a zig-zag pattern from the destruction and the suction of the storms.
Two of the barns would be getting busy with piglets soon, at Smolek’s farm, currently one barn is down to concrete and the other barn lost a large section of roof trestles.