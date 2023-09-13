The White County Area Plan Commission was the place to be for the residents who hoped to express an opinion about renewable energy in White County.
It was literally standing room only in the White County Commissioners room, the County Council room and overflowed to the walkways on the second floor of the county building.
The White County Area Plan Commission and the White County Commissioners have been discussing this topic for months as the topic of land use continues to evolve within the state and the nation. Limiting additional projects is what the consensus was as the APC had a sign-in sheet for interested speakers for the Monday meeting.
When the topic first surfaced for discussion, Director Emeritus Joe Rogers asked the County Commissioners for an opinion and they requested that the APC make some analysis and then discuss it with the community.
Monday was the discussion with residents from all over the community, many questions included how will solar panels be handled once they’ve ceased to be useful.
Rick Hall of Barnes and Thornburg, representing the White County Commissioners explained that a surety bond will be in place to afford the replacement/decommissioning of that panel.
Hall explained that the projects are revalued every 5 years and the bond value is adjusted.
Sara Davis, a White County land owner asked how the land beneath the panels would be allowed to be put back into production for crops. There is a plan to remove any contaminated soil and bring in top soil to revive and renew ground quality.
Daniel Strocka with Land and Liberty coalition was applauding White County for protecting ownership rights of landowners, and encouraged the APC that landowners should be able to decide what is best for their property.
There were representatives from lobbyists in favor of renewable energy, and the protection of crop production for food sources.
George Greene, surrounded by solar panels and the farm that has the solar panels is owned by someone who doesn’t live in White County.
“I was contacted by someone from the solar farm, offering $1,000 to be a good neighbor,” Greene said. “I read through the 17-page document and decided surrendering ground for easements was not worth the ‘good neighbor’ bonus.”
The meeting was repetitive of the renewable energy concerns, APC commissioner Jeff Demerly told the audience he would give his phone number to anyone who wants to discuss an issue with him. The subject of renewable energy will continue to be reviewed, to set parameters that accommodates those in favor, as well as those who want limits and protections for the future.