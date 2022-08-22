View of next phase

The next phase of wind turbines will be in the northwest corner of the county in the Wolcott area.

MONTICELLO — During the joint meeting of the White County Council and Commissioners, the boards approved another phase of the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm project, which will add another 42 wind turbines to generate electricity for NIPSCO.

County Attorney George Loy explained the plan to the boards, which included the economic development agreement and road use agreement. Loy said he’s been asked, “Why do these companies have to come to the county at all?” He said they have to appear before the commissioners for permission to use the county’s roads and the council for tax abatements.

