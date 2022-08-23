MONTICELLO — The White County Airport will become a “local” airport in 2023, upgrading from a “basic” airport with the FAA. The new designation brings a higher yearly payment from the Federal Aviation Agency as well as more opportunities for grant funding. Airport Manager Derek Shannon said the designation is based on how many planes are based at the airport and how many aircraft use the airport on a regular basis.

The airport is also looking into upgrading the fuel system, which is currently an underground system. Shannon said they’d like to have an above ground system and one that will make it easier for the pilots to use. At the recent meeting of the county commissioners and council, airport board President George Green explained they had only received one bid for the project at nearly $900,000. At that time, the airport board had not met to discuss the matter, so it was left to them to consider first before returning to the county boards.

