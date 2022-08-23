MONTICELLO — The White County Airport will become a “local” airport in 2023, upgrading from a “basic” airport with the FAA. The new designation brings a higher yearly payment from the Federal Aviation Agency as well as more opportunities for grant funding. Airport Manager Derek Shannon said the designation is based on how many planes are based at the airport and how many aircraft use the airport on a regular basis.
The airport is also looking into upgrading the fuel system, which is currently an underground system. Shannon said they’d like to have an above ground system and one that will make it easier for the pilots to use. At the recent meeting of the county commissioners and council, airport board President George Green explained they had only received one bid for the project at nearly $900,000. At that time, the airport board had not met to discuss the matter, so it was left to them to consider first before returning to the county boards.
Shannon said the current system is 14 years old and the new system would have a larger capacity and be a safer system. “We do want to do a new fuel system for safety alone, it needs to be upgraded,” he said. If it gets approved, he hopes to have the majority of the system installed by January or February with the tank installed in the spring before crop dusting season begins.
One of the main users of the airport are crop dusters. Shannon works with the crop dusters in logistics, mapping and sales. He has worked for Townsend Aviation, which is the FBO of the airport. He took over management of the airport in January as his boss John Townsend stepped back to begin retirement. He sold the crop dusting business to Hog Air Aviation, which is gearing up to drop cover crop seeds over the current crop before harvest, giving the cover crops time to grow before winter sets in.
Along with the crop dusting, the airport is used by Purdue Aviation for pilot training, every day or every other day, Shannon said. The Purdue ROTC has also used the airport for an excelled course in pilot training. “We need a lot of pilots,” he said. The average age of the crop dusting pilots is 62, and he would like to have an instructor work out of the airport in the future. “Having Purdue Aviation helps,” he said.
The airport has 31 hangers, including a transient hanger for overnight guests to use, or for longer stays. He said some families fly in to visit the lakes or to take their children to Camp Tecumseh. Factories and businesses fly in personnel or equipment. Grissom has used the facility for training purposes as well, even bringing the large Huey choppers for the students to practice flying.
The crop dusters also have a helicopter that delivers the herbicides, insecticides and fungicides needed for healthy crops to grow. They also dust for cover crops as well.
“We want to be open to aviation as much as we can,” Shannon said. “We wants pilots to utilize the airport.”
As manager, Shannon is in charge of the grounds, hangers, fuel system and staffing. He works with engineers to plan for the future of the airport, which has already begun with the widening of the runway and it has been expanded to allow smaller jet planes to land. “I am continuously looking for grants to fund upgrades to the airport,” he said. There are currently two jets based out of the airport. The majority of the planes are privately owned.
The airport recently received a grant from the DNR to plant wildflowers in an area where trees had to come down to allow for landing from the south. There are still trees to be toppled but brush has been cleared out of the area and they will plant pollinators and native prairie plants in the cleared area for erosion control. Shannon said Townsend was instrumental in bringing the AWOS (Automated Weather Observation System) to the airport, which allows the lifeline helicopters to land there. The system gives updated reports on current weather conditions. Pilots can call in and get the latest conditions before taking off or landing.
A new airport building was completed in 2009, with a lounge for pilots or the plane’s crew to hang out. It has recliners and television and if someone wants to go into town, the airport offers a courtesy car free of charge. They just ask that the gas tank be topped off or a donation made to keep the service free. Fees are kept to a minimum at the airport to attract more traffic. It is open for regular business hours seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.