MONTICELLO — Recently, three North White Middle School students job-shadowed and toured the White County Airport, located at 2222 South Airport Road in Monticello. “As part of our community commitment, we encourage educators to take advantage of the local airport as a learning tool to open the world of aviation to young people,” said White County Airport Board President George Green.
Derek Shannon, White County Airport manager, said, “We discussed many aviation career choices with the students. “According to the Aviation Education Council, Boeing estimated that the commercial, helicopter and business aviation industries combined will require 769,000 technicians worldwide by 2038, including 193,000 in North America.”
“In addition to technicians, there are a wide variety of career options in the field of aviation," continued Shannon. “By working with educators, we can expose young people to the opportunities. We discussed the many aviation career choices with the North White students.”
As part of the experience for students, Shannon gave a tour of the airport grounds, including a runway inspection. “We also toured the hangars and pointed out the crop-dusting equipment, previously owned by Townsend Aviation, Shannon said. “Housed at the airport, Hog Air Aviation now manages local crop dusting. Being a rich agriculture community, White County recognizes the importance of these services offered at our local airport.”
“Airport tenant Gerald Graupman was generous enough to give the three North White students a demo ride in a Skybolt bi-plane” said Shannon. “The Skybolt is an American home built aerobatic biplane.”
“The White County Airport Board believes in providing educational opportunities as part of our mission,” said George Green. “White County is fortunate to have this facility which offers many different options to learn.”
The White County Airport - MCX, located in Monticello, is an airport serving the White County area. The airport facilities include terminals, hangars, and maintenance facilities. The airport offers parking facilities and gives access to retail and dining services, local hotels, and transport options like rental cars, buses, and taxis. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversees the Airport in Monticello.
White County Airport Board members are George Green, president; Chad Baumgartner, vice president; Maury Waymouth, secretary; Emil Radtke, treasurer; and Dr. Derek Sharvelle.
For more information about White County Airport, visit us at whitecountyairport.com. If you are interested in educational opportunities, phone, 574-584-9900.