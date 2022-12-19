MONTICELLO — Recently, three North White Middle School students job-shadowed and toured the White County Airport, located at 2222 South Airport Road in Monticello. “As part of our community commitment, we encourage educators to take advantage of the local airport as a learning tool to open the world of aviation to young people,” said White County Airport Board President George Green.

Derek Shannon, White County Airport manager, said, “We discussed many aviation career choices with the students. “According to the Aviation Education Council, Boeing estimated that the commercial, helicopter and business aviation industries combined will require 769,000 technicians worldwide by 2038, including 193,000 in North America.”

