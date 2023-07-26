Friday, July 21, the White County Health Department received information from the Indiana Department of Health of a positive test of the West Nile virus resulting from a water sample collected in White County.
The Health Department shares the following information from the Indiana Department of Health:
West Nile virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that has first bitten an infected bird. A person who is bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms three to 15 days after the bite.
In order to protect yourself and your family, if possible, avoid outdoor areas during peak mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn. In previous years, West Nile cases reported outdoor activities around their homes as likely sources of their mosquito exposures, like gardening, mowing, or just sitting on the porch. This is expected since the culex mosquito is an urban dweller and readily multiplies around homes.
People are urged to protect themselves by:
Applying insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin.
Wearing shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors from dusk to dawn.
Making sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.
Using mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.
You can also protect your family and your community from biting mosquitoes by:
Eliminating areas of standing water available for mosquito breeding in or near your property.
Repairing failed septic systems.
Keeping grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.
Disposing of old tires, tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or other unused containers.
Cleaning clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.
Turning over plastic wading pools when not in use.
Turning over wheelbarrows and not allowing water to stagnate in birdbaths.
Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools that are not being used.