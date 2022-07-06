MONTICELLO — Veterans and their families boarded the Madam Carroll for a free cruise up the lake to the dam and back Saturday morning with a fleet of brightly decorated boats escorting them back to the boat’s dock. Before leaving on the cruise, a short ceremony was held to honor and remember those who have served in our country’s armed forces.
Liam McReynolds, USAF Ret., gave the invocation standing on the dock in uniform. He said, “A grateful nation gives you strength.” Grace Fry sang the National Anthem, followed by Tom Moeller, Color Guard Commander, who sang “God Bless America.” Butch Kramer then lead everyone in singing “America the Beautiful.”
The Color Guard sent three volleys of shots in a 21-gun salute before joining the other veterans already onboard.
As the Madam Carroll neared the dam, many of the decorated boats began to cruise alongside the larger vessel with passengers waving and the veterans waving back. People also came out on their decks and piers to shout and wave to the veterans, making them feel welcomed and appreciated.
Dennis Littleton comes every year and enjoys the camaraderie with his fellow veterans. He served in the Marines from 1964 to 1970, having served three tours in Vietnam. He was with the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines. Littleton, who lives in Monticello, graduated high school mid-term and he and his best friend enlisted in the Marines. He lost his friend in Vietnam, and he lost his left lung due to Agent Orange. He said they called his group the “walking dead.”
He has been riding every year since 2005, and was joined on this cruise by his sister and brother-in-law, who also served in the Marines.
Leon and Gwynn Rusinek, of Monticello, have also been enjoying the ride each summer for 10 years. Leon is a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the Army. “It’s so nice they do this,” Gwynn said of the crew and staff of the boat.
Ruth Farr, 93, of Golden, Colo., came onboard with her daughter and son-in-law, Doug and Betty Ball, who have a summer home on the lake. Farr’s husband served in Army Air Corp during WWII testing new planes before sending them into battle. Doug Ball served in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. They each sported a button with Farr’s picture on it to honor him during the ride.
Marvin Sutter, 94, who resides at White Oak, came for the cruise. He served in the Navy during World War II in 1946. He said he was in the clean up crew after the war ended, which communicated and kept track of the Navy ships still at sea. He joined when he was 18 along with five of his friends.
Veterans were treated to coffee and donuts during the three hour cruise with nurses on hand to offer aide or assistance if needed.
Matt McKean, a county councilman and member of the White County Tourism Board said, “So many people have hands in helping each other out, and to making sure that they play a part in honoring our servicemen and women, and joining in to honor the history of this nation. It really is a site to see all of those boats, and the people standing out on their decks, and the flags flying all the way down a nearly four mile voyage. With everything going on in the country, and the world, today, it was nice to take a break and do something together; something that we can all be proud to be a part of.”
He also thanked the many volunteers to helped put the day together, including the owners and staff of the Madam Carroll and the volunteers who helped shuttle the veterans and their families from the parking area to the boat. The county veterans office helped pay for the food, and when the coffee pot broke down, the hospitality room at the Sportsman Inn donated theirs to use for the trip.
In the boat parade decorating contest, first place, a new tube compliments of Tall Timbers Marina, went to Josh and Nikki Diggs, for “The 4077,” along with friends and family. The second place winner was Dave Patty and family, for their boat, “Murder Hornet.” Second place prize was a framed picture of the fireworks show over Lake Freeman, compliments of the Lake Freeman Fireworks Committee.