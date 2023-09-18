The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday named Vanessa Green Sinders as its next president and CEO, replacing outgoing longtime leader Kevin Brinegar.
Sinders was chosen from a “deep pool” of candidates, said board chair and search committee member Paul Perkins. She’ll be the influential business advocacy organization’s first female leader.
“What really set Vanessa apart is her demonstrated ability to lead, innovate and advocate across a wide spectrum of stakeholders,” Perkins, also president of Jeffersonville-based Amatrol, said.
“… At every place she’s led, Vanessa has earned a reputation as a strong, collaborative leader able to take organizations to new heights, improve member outcomes and develop top internal talent,” Perkins said.
Sinders relocated to Indiana a year ago — her husband is a Clay County native — and launched her own consulting firm.
Sinders was previously senior vice president for government affairs at Charter Communications/Spectrum. There, she directed the organization’s political engagement with Congress and the White House and managed internal and external government affairs teams.
Prior to that, she served as senior vice president and government affairs department head at the American Hotel & Lodging Association, where she ran federal, state and local advocacy efforts.
And before that, she spent a decade on Capitol Hill working as chief of staff for former Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts, policy director for former Sen. Judd Gregg of New Hampshire, and chief of staff for the nonpartisan Campaign to Fix the Debt.
“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Indiana Chamber and build on the organization’s strong record of success that has helped position our state as a place where people want to live, work and do business,” Sinders said.
“As a believer in the power of collaboration and working together, I look forward to engaging with stakeholders across the Hoosier state to identify and advance new opportunities that maximize the Chamber’s impact,” she continued.
Sinders will begin her role with the Chamber on October 16, and will take over in full on January 5, after Brinegar retires.
Search committee chair and businessman John Thompson said he was confident in Sinders.
“Vanessa is the kind of person people immediately like when they meet her,” he said. “She goes out of her way to make those genuine connections. She’s a real team-builder and finds innovative solutions that benefit all.”
“I’m confident as the Chamber staff, members and partners get to know her that they will see such a positive, energetic and strong leader – one that is able to deliver significant results and make what is already a high-performing organization even greater,” Thompson added.