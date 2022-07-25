REYNOLDS — Wednesday night brought eight 4Hers who won champion showmanship with their species to challenge them on showing seven other species they weren’t so familiar with. The Ultimate Showmanship contest had all of the champions doing their best to show their skills in horse, beef, dairy, swine, goats, sheep, poultry and rabbit.

Rabbit Showman Jaydon Kauffman was awarded the Ultimate Showmanship trophy after a long night of skill testing. Reserve champion went to Gabi Tebo, who won the beef showmanship trophy.

