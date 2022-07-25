REYNOLDS — Wednesday night brought eight 4Hers who won champion showmanship with their species to challenge them on showing seven other species they weren’t so familiar with. The Ultimate Showmanship contest had all of the champions doing their best to show their skills in horse, beef, dairy, swine, goats, sheep, poultry and rabbit.
Rabbit Showman Jaydon Kauffman was awarded the Ultimate Showmanship trophy after a long night of skill testing. Reserve champion went to Gabi Tebo, who won the beef showmanship trophy.
The eight contestants were Madyson Mears for horse and pony, Mya Holderly for swine, Chelsea Rater for dairy, Tebo for beef, Haley Vogel for sheep, Lane Andrews for poultry, Kauffman for rabbit and Tanner Danke for goats. Judging for the poultry and rabbits was Jake Wilson, and for the rest of the animals, Amanda Berenda of Benton County.
Wilson spoke to the contestants after the show. He said this was his 13th fair so far this summer, and he complimented the showmen at White County. “I haven’t met a nicer set of showmen,” he said. “They were helping each other out.”
Berenda said it is difficult to transition from one animal to another. Some require leads, while others are prodded. Pigs and sheep don’t have leads and have to be directed by the 4H member.
Although they have leads, the cattle and goats didn’t always want to follow where they were lead or cooperate once they were halted. As the 4Hers did their best to show the animals, the judges also asked questions to test the kids’ knowledge of that particular breed.
Knowing how to show each animal and being able to answer the judges correctly is part of the process and each of the eight had their work cut out for them.
If the group was showing pigs, for example, then Holderly went go to the chicken and rabbits to be tested there. Each of the contestants did not have to show the animal they had won showmanship for to become part of the Ultimate Showmanship competition.
Each of the barns provided an animal for the kids to show. For the horse, there was one animal provided while seven swine, beef and dairy cows, goats and sheep were provided for the show. There were also two chickens and a rabbit for that portion of the judging.