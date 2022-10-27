Indiana State Police

WHITE COUNTY — Wednesday evening, just before midnight, Indiana State Police and Remington Police Department responded to a fatal crash on I-65 near the 196 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation by Probationary Trooper Schroder revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 196 mile marker. At the same time, a 2015 Volvo semi-truck and trailer, driven by Barrera Salgado, 48, From Berwyn, IL, was also traveling northbound in the left lane. The Toyota struck the trailer, went into the median, and struck the cable barrier.

