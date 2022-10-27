WHITE COUNTY — Wednesday evening, just before midnight, Indiana State Police and Remington Police Department responded to a fatal crash on I-65 near the 196 mile marker.
A preliminary investigation by Probationary Trooper Schroder revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 196 mile marker. At the same time, a 2015 Volvo semi-truck and trailer, driven by Barrera Salgado, 48, From Berwyn, IL, was also traveling northbound in the left lane. The Toyota struck the trailer, went into the median, and struck the cable barrier.
Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a Lafayette area hospital and pronounced deceased, despite life-saving efforts.
Salgado was uninjured in the crash.
Probationary Trooper Schroder was assisted on the scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Remington Police Department, Wolcott Fire Department, Wolcott EMS, Tippecanoe County EMS, and Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.
There is no further information to release at this time.