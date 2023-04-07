Primary Election 2023

MONTICELLO - The City of Monticello has several offices up for election this year with the primary coming up on May 2. Early voting opened on April 4 and requested for absentee ballots open through April 13 for confined persons. Applications for other absentee ballots must be in by 11:59 a.m. on April 14. Ballots must be received in the clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on May 2.

The two Republican candidates running for the city’s clerk/treasurer seat are Barbara Pellegrini and Doug Pepples, who is currently on the city council. Running on the Republican ticket are Aaron Sims for mayor, Shana Cortez for Council At Large, Gary Allen for City Council as the Ward 1 Union 4 representative, Kimberle Kramer (incumbent) for City Council Ward 2 Union 5, William (Bill) Cheever (incumbent) Ward 3 Union 7 and David A. Roth (incumbent) for City Council Ward 4 Union 6.