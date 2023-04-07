MONTICELLO - The City of Monticello has several offices up for election this year with the primary coming up on May 2. Early voting opened on April 4 and requested for absentee ballots open through April 13 for confined persons. Applications for other absentee ballots must be in by 11:59 a.m. on April 14. Ballots must be received in the clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on May 2.
The two Republican candidates running for the city’s clerk/treasurer seat are Barbara Pellegrini and Doug Pepples, who is currently on the city council. Running on the Republican ticket are Aaron Sims for mayor, Shana Cortez for Council At Large, Gary Allen for City Council as the Ward 1 Union 4 representative, Kimberle Kramer (incumbent) for City Council Ward 2 Union 5, William (Bill) Cheever (incumbent) Ward 3 Union 7 and David A. Roth (incumbent) for City Council Ward 4 Union 6.
Running on the Democratic ballot is current mayor, Cathy Gross, running for reelection. She will face Aaron Sims in the November general election. Councilman Ken Houston, also running for reelection for the City Council At Large seat, will face Shanda Cortez in the November general election.
For those who want to vote early, walk-in voting is open Monday through Friday at the Brandywine (main hotel entrance) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Monday, May 1, from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).
Tri-County School District voters are voting on whether or not to raise property taxes for the school corporation. The district includes the townships of Princeton, Round Grove and West Point.
The ballot asked, “Shall Try-County School Corporation continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding academic programming, managing class sizes, Operation Fund expenditures and any other educational needs with the renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.2737?
“The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2017 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 47.22% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 44.66%.”
Early voting will be open at the Wolcott Park Community Building from Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Election Day, voters may go to the vote center for Monticello residents located at the Brandywine Conference Center South entrance, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello. Tri-County voters may vote at the Wolcott Park Community Building, 203 W. Blake St. Both centers will be open on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People who are unable to go to the polls on Election Day due to being ill, injured, confined or caring for a confined person should call the White County Clerk’s office at 574-583-1531 to schedule an appointment with the Travel Board to visit anytime from April 13 through April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To receive an absentee ballot, call the clerk’s office or go online at voterinfo.whitecountyin.us to print an application and check state requirements. Return applications to PO Box 350, Monticello, IN 47960 or fax to 574-583-1532 or email: elections@whitecountyin.us.