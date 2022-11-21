MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes School Board has scheduled a special meeting to "consider One Heart - One Tribe School Modernization Plan" for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
According to the released agenda, there will be a time for public comment before the school board makes a decision. Those who wish to speak will have a five minute time limit.
On the table is an option to consolidate elementary schools, by closing Eastlawn and Oaklawn schools, and building a new building near Meadowlawn to house K-2. Meadowlawn would then have the third to fifth grades.
Another option is to hold a referendum to increase property taxes to avoid a negative budget due to lowering enrollment numbers.
At previous meetings, the school board was asked by members of the public not to make a decision until after the first of the year, when newly elected school board trustees take their seats.
The meeting is open to the public.