Vicki Sickler

Vicki Sickler, a concerned citizen, walked onto the stage to address her comments to both the school board and the audience. Microphone stands and podiums were placed in the aisles of the auditorium facing the stage for those who wished to speak at the meeting.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes School Board has scheduled a special meeting to "consider One Heart - One Tribe School Modernization Plan" for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

According to the released agenda, there will be a time for public comment before the school board makes a decision. Those who wish to speak will have a five minute time limit.

