MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes School Corporation met and are continuing to discuss the topic of what to do next with their issues of dropping enrollment.
“Twin Lakes School Corporation continues to consider how to address several serious issues facing our district including dwindling enrollment, lagging teacher pay and aging facilities. We have appreciated receiving hundreds of community comments, spanning several hours of public input,” Gloria Kinnard, TL School board vice president shared.
That being said, additional comments from the community were allowed at this school board session; speakers were limited to 5 minutes and had to sign in prior to the meeting being called to order.
Katie Eiinler asked that the board realize this isn’t a widget factory.
“This is not an assembly problem, you’re not making widgets. Teachers are working with 24-26 students and they are working and growing together, They aren’t widgets and this needs to be fully evaluated before a decision is made,” she stated.
Gina Marquess asked for the board to consider tabling the decision until newly elected board members are able to be included on the final decision.
Vickie Sickler, a grandmother is concerned by the board fighting a losing battle at Eastlawn. “I have no idea what a consultant fee would be to evaluate the needs at Eastlawn Elementary and that’s an oversight on your part,” Sickler said. “You should know costs before you spend the taxpayer money.”
Sickler continued, “We elect you to do due diligence; do the best for our teachers and students and your responsibility is for our future.”
Bill Shidler is the principal at Meadowlawn and he discussed his path to that position and how hiring teachers has become more and more difficult.
“It used to be there were numerous applicants for a position, now it’s less congested, where a teacher may be already hired to another position by the time we get to calling for an interview,” he said. “It’s also devastating when teachers leave and move mid-year.”
As the board digested these remarks it was then time to discuss the other business. Superintendent Metzger said the Veteran’s Parade was a rousing success. AP Government students planned it and contacted Mayor Cathy Gross for permissions. The band marched and a formal homecoming welcome for Vietnam Vets was the highlight.
STEM night is Dec. 1, with activities from Purdue, 4H and the Monticello-Union Township Library.
Eastlawn Principal Casey Davenport resigned after 10 years teaching in the district. She is going to be taking a position with Lafayette Jefferson. “I’m grateful for Trent Provo and Dr. Tom Fletcher who had confidence in my abilities.”
Becky Yoder also reassigned to accept a position teaching robotics at Purdue Polytechnic school.
In order to help draw people into the substitute teaching pool, Metzger asked the board to consider increasing sub pay from $70 per day to $80, and for teachers who are certified, raising from$85 to $100 per day. The board unanimously agreed to these requests.