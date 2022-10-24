MONTICELLO — Twin lakes School Corporation released its list of frequently asked questions ahead of the second public hearing regarding possible consolidation of elementary schools. The first hearing, held on Oct. 6, did not a lot time for public to ask questions or make comments but instead allowed people to write in their questions to be made into FAQs.
The school board is looking into two options, with the first to consolidate the three elementary schools by building a new school to house the K-2 grades on the Meadowlawn Elementary school property and to make renovations to Meadowlawn to house the 3-5 students for an estimated cost of $30 million. The second option offered is to keep the three schools and do renovations to each while also holding a referendum to increase property taxes for the operational fund to remain solvent.
Most of the people at the first meeting, which held an impromptu poll, opted for the second option. At the school board meeting on Oct. 18, the public was given an opportunity to speak to the board with a five-minute limit and no response from the board.
Many of those who spoke, spoke with emotion ranging from sadness to anger. Chelsea Roller, an Eastlawn teacher and mother of two children attending Eastlawn said, “Fair is not a child getting the exact same education. Fair is every child getting what they need in order to have a full education.”
She told the board to “make what we already have work” and implored them to think of the children first, not the money.
“As a board member, my kids are yours too. I put my trust in you, knowing you will take care of my kids…Don’t treat this corporation like a business because kids aren’t a business,” she said.
Some of the speakers suggested the school board bring the referendum before deciding to consolidate.
The first question listed in the FAQs asks, “What are the Eastlawn and Oaklawn remediation costs? What happens to those buildings if they are closed?
The response was, “Upgrades to all three elementary schools are projected to be $30 million. Of that $30 million, we estimate $21 million in renovations would be required for Eastlawn and Oaklawn. If Eastlawn and Oaklawn are closed, the board will determine how the district may use these buildings and land in the future with public input.”
Question 10 reads, “Will the two schools be connected by the cafeteria? Does that mean it is one big school?” In the public hearing, the proposal called for a shared cafeteria and gymnasium. In this FAQ sheet, it states the preliminary design has each school with its own cafeteria and gymnasium.
Another question asked how the corporation could guarantee taxes would not go up if the consolidation option is chosen. The answer was they could not guarantee taxes will not go up and explained the process by which property taxes are assessed. The school board has no control over the assessed valuation of a property but does “mostly” control the property tax levy.
A couple of the questions asked about the money spent on the architecture firm, Lancer. The answer is the corporation has not been invoiced for any work relating to the proposals and will not until a decision is made on the options.
A total of 71 questions were included in the FAQs and broken down into different categories: facilities and location, finance, transportation, enrollment, staffing and instruction, Woodlawn and miscellaneous.
The next public hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The public will be allowed to speak at this meeting with a time limit of 15 minutes.