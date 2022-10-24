Corporation description of options

MONTICELLO — Twin lakes School Corporation released its list of frequently asked questions ahead of the second public hearing regarding possible consolidation of elementary schools. The first hearing, held on Oct. 6, did not a lot time for public to ask questions or make comments but instead allowed people to write in their questions to be made into FAQs.

The school board is looking into two options, with the first to consolidate the three elementary schools by building a new school to house the K-2 grades on the Meadowlawn Elementary school property and to make renovations to Meadowlawn to house the 3-5 students for an estimated cost of $30 million. The second option offered is to keep the three schools and do renovations to each while also holding a referendum to increase property taxes for the operational fund to remain solvent.

Preliminary drawing

A preliminary drawing of the new building proposed to be constructed to the south of Meadowlawn Elementary now shows them as two separate buildings.

