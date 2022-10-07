MONTICELLO — The first of two public hearings to discuss the consolidation of elementary schools was held Thursday night in the high school’s cafeteria with nearly all seats filled. A group from Lancer Associates Architecture conducted a presentation and Superintendent of Schools Debbie Metzger spoke before a live poll was taken via smartphone.
If anyone had a comment or question, they were asked to write it down and hand it in so the corporation could compile a list of “frequently asked questions,” but no one was given an opportunity to speak or ask questions during the meeting. Terry Lancer, a partner in the architecture firm, who started off the meeting, said he and his associates would be available to answer questions after the public hearing.
He began his presentation explaining why there is a need to consolidate the elementary schools beginning with declining enrollment, deficit spending, teacher and staff salaries not competitive and grade levels spread across three buildings.
Since 2013, enrollment has decreased nearly 250 students, a decline of 10 percent according to a chart shown during the presentation. Enrollment in 2013 was 2,475, and in 2022, it dropped to 2,223, up from 2,190 in 2021, and an expected enrollment of 2,227 in 2023.
Lancer talked about the projected deficit spending for the corporation if nothing changes at the three elementary schools with a deficit of over $625,000 in 2022, and over $2.5 million by 2025.
Lancer then spoke about teacher to student ratios and the numbers of students at each building to show the need for consolidation. He said the goal is 22 students per teacher with 25 being the maximum for an efficient student learning environment. Jerry Cripps, senior partner with the firm, explained the differences and difficulties of updating each school building, with Eastlawn and Oaklawn having ADA compliance difficulties due to the age of the schools. Oaklawn has a capacity of 375 students, and with 336 this year, he said the school is full. Having the gym and the cafeteria share space is also an issue he said. Meadowlawn is the only elementary school with a dedicated gym and cafeteria, however; it too is nearing capacity. At 25 students per classroom, its capacity is 725 students, and this year the school is at 547 enrolled.
The first option proposed is to build a primary school for grades K-2 at the Meadowlawn site and transitioning Meadowlawn to an intermediate school for grades 3 to 5. The projected total budget is $30 million, and this they said, would not increase taxes, rolling the money into the corporation’s current debt service fund, which instead of declining, would remain at the level it is now.
The option also is expected to save the corporation $1 million annually, which they propose could go to teacher and staff salaries and the corporation’s deficit. If this option is chosen, it could start in the spring of 2024.
Many in the crowd laughed or scoffed when he said the project would not increase taxes.
A second option would be to retain the schools as they are and to renovate each building, which, Cripp said, would increase taxes through a referendum or cut staff to eliminate the budget deficit.
Metzger asked the crowd to “lean in and listen to what could be.” She said, “When our communities work together, we all benefit. Together we are better.”
She explained how specialized staff are “stretched” between traveling to the three separate buildings and how it would be advantageous for them to be in one building. She also spoke of balancing student to teacher ratios and the need to be competitive in teacher salaries.
“One in five leave the teaching field within five years,” she said. She explained new teachers need to mentor with experienced teachers in the same grade level. “What an amazing opportunity we have before us,” she said.
School safety is of utmost importance she said. The student resource officers (SROs) would be within blocks of all the schools. Relocation areas are steps away. “In this day and age, we must continue to be diligent with providing a safe learning environment for all our students and staff,” she said.
Instead of three elementary schools competing with separate fundraisers, she suggested they could put “all our talents together” if they are in one school.
“Let’s start seeing our identity differently. Instead of three different buildings, let’s see ourselves as one entity working together to build the best possible learning environment for our teachers, our students and our future leaders of this community. We are truly better together,” she concluded.
Cripps said the leadership team at the corporation has spent the better part of last year looking at how to face these challenges. The proposal to build the new primary school would have the soccer fields moved to another location with the new building south of Meadowlawn, and with separate bus and parent drop-off traffic flow to improve safety and ease congestion. He said they are proposing the gym, cafeteria and kitchen would be shared between the buildings, connecting them together for this purpose.
After the presentations, the audience was given an opportunity to answer poll questions using their smart phones with the results being live and appearing on the large monitors in the front of the room. After some difficulties in connecting, the poll questions were presented, not without some feedback from the group present. Many wanted to be able to speak and be heard with one man asking, “What’s the point of this if we don’t get a voice?”
The first poll question was, “Do you agree it is important to increase TLSC teacher compensation to be able to hire and retain good, dedicated teachers for our kids?” With the option to either agree or disagree. According to the poll, 89% agreed.
The second question was, “Do you agree it is important to bring all elementary students together to promote “One Heart-One Tribe” for a student’s entire school career?” The poll showed 64% disagreed with 37% agreeing.
On the third question, “Do you agree that all elementary students should have access to the same educational experience regarding facilities, class sizes, and education programs,” the majority, 77%, agreed.
The fourth question asked if they would accept a tax rate increase if option 1 is not implemented. The majority at 67% agreed they would accept a tax increase, while 35% disagreed, making the percentage of votes over 100%.