MONTICELLO — The first of two public hearings to discuss the consolidation of elementary schools was held Thursday night in the high school’s cafeteria with nearly all seats filled. A group from Lancer Associates Architecture conducted a presentation and Superintendent of Schools Debbie Metzger spoke before a live poll was taken via smartphone.

If anyone had a comment or question, they were asked to write it down and hand it in so the corporation could compile a list of “frequently asked questions,” but no one was given an opportunity to speak or ask questions during the meeting. Terry Lancer, a partner in the architecture firm, who started off the meeting, said he and his associates would be available to answer questions after the public hearing.

